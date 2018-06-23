ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Best Honor Android Oreo Smartphones to Buy in India

By:

Related Articles

    Honor, Huawei's sub-brand has a lot of good offerings out in the market that cater to all types of consumers. They cover almost all ranges of phones and budgets. The company produces from low-end smartphones, to flagships that can give any other smartphone a run for their money.

    Best Honor Android Oreo Smartphones to Buy in India

    SEE ALSO: Weekend offers on budget smartphones: Redmi Note 5, Moto G6 Play, Galaxy J6 and more

    The company has now started pushing the Android Oreo update for its smartphones. the lineup includes Honor 9 Lite, Honor 7C, Honor 7A, Honor 10, and Honor V10.

    As for the features, the Android 8.0 Oreo comes with an array of features such as Picture-in-Picture (PIP), Snoozing individual notification, Background limits, Autofill framework, Keyboard navigation, AAudio API for Pro Audio. Let's how these smartphones stack up in terms of specifications.

    SEE ALSO: Great iPhone Exchange Offers on Flipkart: iPhone X, iPhone 8, 8 Plus, 7 Plus and more

    Honor 9 Lite

    Best Price of Honor 9 Lite
    Key Specs

    • 5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, PDAF
    • 13MP front-facing camera, secondary 2MP camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery (typical)

    Honor 7C

    Best Price of Honor 7C
    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery

    Honor 7A

    Best Price of Honor 7A
    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery

    Honor 10

    Best Price of Honor 10
    Key Specs

    • 5.84-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC Color gamut
    • Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU
    • 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 16MP (RGB) primary camera with LED flash and secondary 24MP (Monochrome) rear camera
    • 24MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging

     

    Honor V10 (View 10)

    Best Price of Honor V10 (View 10)
    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 FullView display
    • Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor, Mali-G72 MP12 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB RAM, 64GB /128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
    • 16MP (RGB) + 20MP (Monochrome) Dual rear cameras
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS, USB Type-C, NFC
    • 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging

    Story first published: Monday, June 25, 2018, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 25, 2018
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue