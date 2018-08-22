Flipkart and Amazon offer Onam festival discount on smartphones

Related Articles
- Flipkart Sale: Grab 43-inch Panasonic Ultra HD LED TV for just Rs 33,999
-
- Amazon Freedom sale: Grab Huawei P20 Lite for Rs 16,999
- PayTM Mall Independence Day Sale on Motorola Moto E5 Plus, Moto G6, Moto X4 and more
- Xiaomi Independence Day Sale: Discounts up to Rs 5,000 on Mi Mix 2, Mi Max 2, Mi Band 2 and more
- Flipkart Big Freedom sale: Exciting offers on Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 and ZenFone 5Z
- Flipkart Independence Day sale: Offers on Mid-Range Phones Galaxy on8, Mi A1, Moto G6 and more
Users who are looking to avail the devices and other electronic gadgets at greater deals must peep into the two giant E-commerce sites namely- Flipkart and Amazon. Considering Kerala Onam festivals session 2018, the two companies have come up with very nice schemes. You can double the excitement level on such festivals by getting a product at a discounted price point.
SEE ALSO: Raksha Bandhan tech gift ideas: Best budget smartphones to gift your sister
If you want to get the best deals on only smartphones, then we have shared a list comprising some feature-packed phones. You can check for the details by making a sneek into the list. Talking about the offers- Flipkart is gearing for the sale of the Nokia 6.1 Plus at Rs. 15,999, which will be available for sale on 30th August, 12 noon.
It is also looking forward for the sale of much awaited Zenfone 5Z(8/256GB variant) from Rs. 29,999. Interestingly, users will now avail Oppo F9 Pro(6GB RAM) as a pre-order option at just Rs. 23,990. The users can also get new mobile launches like LG G7+ Think, Honor 9N, Infinix Smart 2, Oppo Find X and many more. Besides, you will also get to see some exclusive phones like- Redmi 5A, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 7A etc, which will only be available only on Flipkart.
SEE ALSO: Best smartphones to buy this week in India starting from Rs. 7,000
It is important to see that the company is offering good EMI options for the newly launched and exclusive devices. The other highlight is- the consumers can get the feature phones starting from Rs. 449. Amazon too comes with some attention seeking offers.
It provides 1-year screen protection plan, better discount with Axis Bank cards, no cost EMI, and 5% instant discount on HDFC Bank Debit EMI. Based on aforementioned bids, a user can purchase a phone irrespective of its different price category.
It is worthy to note that the sale will start from 27th August, 2018. So, make the best use of your time before such lucrative deals go off.
(14% off on Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1080 x 2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
10% off on Redmi 5 (Black, 32GB)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 3300mAh (typical) / 3200mAh (minimum) battery
23% off on Honor 7C Blue
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery
12% off on Vivo V9
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 5MP camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
12% off on Huawei Nova 3i
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm (4 x 2.2GHz Cortex-A73 +4 x 1.7GHz Cortex-A53) with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery
12% off on Motorola Moto G6
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
8% off on Motorola Moto E5 Plus
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging, up to 18 hours of video playback
18% off on Vivo Y83
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J6
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
11% off on Nokia 2 (Pewter/Black)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD LTPS LCD In-Cell Touch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.3 GHz quad-core Snapdragon 212 Mobile Platform with Adreno 304 GPU
- 1GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) OS, upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Splash proof (IP52)
- 4G VoLTE
- 4100mAh battery
8% off on Oppo A3s
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery
32% off on Motorola Moto Z2 Play
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
12% off on Samsung Galaxy On6
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5:9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
14% off on Nokia 3.1
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch capacitive touchscreen with 1280 x 720 pixels resolution
- 13MP primary camera and 8MP front facing camera
- Android v8 Oreo operating system
- 1.5GHz MT6750N quad core processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB and dual SIM dual-standby (4G+4G)
- 2990 lithium-ion battery