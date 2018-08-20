Best smartphones to watch YouTube: Signature Devices

YouTube has released a list of smartphones, called 'YouTube Signature Devices', which can deliver the "best-in-class YouTube experience" by combining next-gen technologies, video performance, and reliability.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is the latest smartphone to make an entry to the list. With a Signature Device, users can enjoy HDR videos, immersive 360-degree video, and fast video load times - all while using less bandwidth.

To qualify as a Signature Device, YouTube said that a phone must support high dynamic range, high frame rate, reliable DRM performance, 4K decoding and use next generation video codecs.

"We've worked with manufacturers to verify these devices meet or exceed our performance expectations. From YouTube TV to rental movies, Signature Devices flawlessly stream premium content without disrupting your viewing experience," YouTube said in a statement.

Here is a list of Signature devices that we have shared below, which a user can go through the detailed information and subsequently purchase the suitable one.