Most trending smartphones of this week: Samsung Galaxy Note9, Xiaomi Mi A2, Motorola P30 and more

Prior to this ongoing week, we have already seen several lists of devices with diverse set of features, that still have a user's attention. It won't be surprising to see that these handsets still give a close edge to other smartphones irrespective of different price category. Our manufacturers have intimately analysed the requirements of the users, and they are still coming up with these trending phones.
Even this week also users are going to get the detailed information of some of the best trending phones. The list that we have shared below has phones like- the Samsung Galaxy Note9 which looks impressive with its design, powerful Exynos 9810 processor, and amazing camera quality.
The phone also comes with Bluetooth-connected S Pen that can activate fun customizable shortcuts remotely. The Xiaomi Mi A2 features a new dual-camera combination on the back and a higher resolution front camera. It omits the telephoto lens from last year, in favour of a 12MP+20MP setup.
So, the camera doesn't have fancy optical zooming capabilities, but it still shoots portrait shots. It still comes with a two-year update promise, meaning it will definitely get the Android P and Android Q updates in future. Then there is the Motorola P30 which features an iPhone X-like rear dual-camera setup with 16MP + 5MP sensors developed by OmniVision. To explore more about other devices, you can straightway check the list.
Samsung Galaxy Note9
- 6.4-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 516ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with Adreno 630 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP primary rear camera and 12MP secondary rear camera
- 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Xiaomi Mi A2 (Mi 6X)
- 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 Contrast ratio
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB / 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera and 20MP secondary camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3010mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) battery
Huawei Nova 3i
- 6.3 inches (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 128GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 2.0
Samsung Galaxy J8
- 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with f/1.9 aperture
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J6
- 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite (Redmi 6 Pro)
- 5.84-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 84% NTSC Color Gamut
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Motorola P30
- 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5 curved glass display with 19:9 aspect ratio with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ZUI 4.0
- 16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 12MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE,
- 3000mAh battery with fast charging
Huawei Honor Play
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor
- 4GB / 6GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy S8
- 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- 3000 MAh Battery