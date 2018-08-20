Most trending smartphones of this week: Samsung Galaxy Note9, Xiaomi Mi A2, Motorola P30 and more

Prior to this ongoing week, we have already seen several lists of devices with diverse set of features, that still have a user's attention. It won't be surprising to see that these handsets still give a close edge to other smartphones irrespective of different price category. Our manufacturers have intimately analysed the requirements of the users, and they are still coming up with these trending phones.

Even this week also users are going to get the detailed information of some of the best trending phones. The list that we have shared below has phones like- the Samsung Galaxy Note9 which looks impressive with its design, powerful Exynos 9810 processor, and amazing camera quality.

The phone also comes with Bluetooth-connected S Pen that can activate fun customizable shortcuts remotely. The Xiaomi Mi A2 features a new dual-camera combination on the back and a higher resolution front camera. It omits the telephoto lens from last year, in favour of a 12MP+20MP setup.

So, the camera doesn't have fancy optical zooming capabilities, but it still shoots portrait shots. It still comes with a two-year update promise, meaning it will definitely get the Android P and Android Q updates in future. Then there is the Motorola P30 which features an iPhone X-like rear dual-camera setup with 16MP + 5MP sensors developed by OmniVision. To explore more about other devices, you can straightway check the list.

Samsung Galaxy Note9 Key Specs 6.4-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 516ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with Adreno 630 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP primary rear camera and 12MP secondary rear camera

8MP auto focus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Xiaomi Mi A2 (Mi 6X) Key Specs 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 Contrast ratio

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB / 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera and 20MP secondary camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3010mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) battery Huawei Nova 3i Key Specs 6.3 inches (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM with 128GB storage

6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3340mAh (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Key Specs 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 2.0 Samsung Galaxy J8 Key Specs 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with f/1.9 aperture

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J6 Key Specs 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite (Redmi 6 Pro) Key Specs 5.84-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 84% NTSC Color Gamut

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Motorola P30 Key Specs

6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5 curved glass display with 19:9 aspect ratio with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ZUI 4.0

16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

12MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE,

3000mAh battery with fast charging Huawei Honor Play Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC color gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor

4GB / 6GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy S8 Key Specs

5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9/Snapdragon 835 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

3000 MAh Battery