Xiaomi Poco F1 will get Widevine L1 support in Q4 2018

Poco F1, the flagship smartphone from Xiaomi's sub-brand is the world's first most affordable Snapdragon 845-powered smartphone. It is priced starting Rs. 20,999 and goes up to Rs. 28,999, making it relatively cheaper than the other smartphones with similar specifications. However, it misses out on some features that are seen in the high-end and premium models available right now. Now, it looks like this smartphone will get the next Beta update in Q4 2018 bringing some of these missing features.

Widevine L1 support

According to the official MIUI forum, the Poco F1 will get the Widevine L1 support soon. It is said that a version of the MIUI Beta ROM will be rolled out in Q4 2018 with this support. Notably, the lack of the Widevine L1 support to stream HD video content from services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video is highly criticized by the Poco users. So, this update will be a great relief for its users.

Given that the Poco F1 is a direct rival to the OnePlus 6 and the latter has the Widevine L1 support, this upcoming update, which will bring the ability to stream HD videos is welcome. Notably, the Poco F1 has the Widevine L3 support, which enables SD video streaming and not HD video streaming. Previously, the OnePlus 5T was criticized for not supporting the Widevine L1 feature.

Poco F1 update changes

And, it is also said that the company will fix the notification icon issue on the smartphone that restricts apps from displaying their icons in the status bar. Also, it will get the support for displaying third-party apps and games in the full-screen mode soon. So, soon we can see specific apps and games use the phone's 18.7:9 aspect ratio.

In addition to this, the MIUI 10 Global Beta 8.10.17 update brought the app icons to the status bar. This can be turned on from Settings → Notifications & Status bar. Under this setting, there is an option called 'Show icons for incoming notifications'. This option has to be enabled to start showing app icons.