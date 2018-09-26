Affordable smartphones with Widevine L1 support to play HD content on Prime videos and Netflix

Related Articles
You have already seen and purchased some of the top-featured handsets recently. These devices have been receiving praises for being such a value for money proposal, respectively. Nevertheless, soon after the purchasing of such handsets, consumers started reporting about some issues.
One of the major issue that got right under their skin was the lack of support for the Widevine L1 encryption scheme. With such deficiency, your handset will not be able to playback protected content (on streaming services like Amazon, Hotstar and Netflix) in full resolution.
As a result, you are deprived of getting the perfect viewing angle. But, you will be happier to know that some manufacturers have greatly worked on this issue, and have now come up with smartphones that support Widevine L1. On account of the latest update, we have assembled few of these affordable devices in our list below whose price falls under Rs. 20,000.
If at all you are wondering on how to check the Widevine L1 support on your handset, you just have to go to the Play Store and scan for DRM Info. Once it gets popped in, all you have to do is to set up the app and open it.
In the next section, you will see a text called 'Widevine' CDM next to the Security Level' option. The Widevine should read L1 in case your device supports it.
Motorola One Power
Best Price of Motorola One Power
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB, 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 12MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4850mAh (minimum) battery
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1
Best Price of Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB /6GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 13MP / 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 8MP / 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging
Motorola Moto G6
Best Price of Motorola Moto G6
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- P2i water-repellent nano coating
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
Nokia 6.1 Plus
Best Price of Nokia 6.1 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.8-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android P
- 16MP (RGB) rear camera and 5MP (Monochrome) secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3060mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Nokia 5.1 Plus
Best Price of Nokia 5.1 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.86 inch HD+ 19:9 Display
- 2GHz MediaTek Helio P60 Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB On-Board Storage
- 13MP + 5MP Dual Camera With LED Flash And PDAF
- 8MP Front Facing Camera
- FM Radio
- USB Type-C
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 3060 MAh Battery
Motorola Moto G5S Plus
Best Price of Moto G5S Plus
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP (RGB) + 13MP dual rear cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging
Motorola Moto Z2 Play
Best Price of Moto Z2 Play
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
Motorola Moto X4
Best Price of Moto X4
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
- 6GB / 4GB RAM with 64GB
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storge
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 12MP primary camera and 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera
- 16MP Front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging
Nokia 5.1
Best Price of Nokia 5.1
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch ( 1080×2160 pixels) FHD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P18 (MT6755S) processor
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal memory / 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery