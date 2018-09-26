Affordable smartphones with Widevine L1 support to play HD content on Prime videos and Netflix

You have already seen and purchased some of the top-featured handsets recently. These devices have been receiving praises for being such a value for money proposal, respectively. Nevertheless, soon after the purchasing of such handsets, consumers started reporting about some issues.

One of the major issue that got right under their skin was the lack of support for the Widevine L1 encryption scheme. With such deficiency, your handset will not be able to playback protected content (on streaming services like Amazon, Hotstar and Netflix) in full resolution.

As a result, you are deprived of getting the perfect viewing angle. But, you will be happier to know that some manufacturers have greatly worked on this issue, and have now come up with smartphones that support Widevine L1. On account of the latest update, we have assembled few of these affordable devices in our list below whose price falls under Rs. 20,000.

If at all you are wondering on how to check the Widevine L1 support on your handset, you just have to go to the Play Store and scan for DRM Info. Once it gets popped in, all you have to do is to set up the app and open it.

In the next section, you will see a text called 'Widevine' CDM next to the Security Level' option. The Widevine should read L1 in case your device supports it.

Motorola One Power Best Price of Motorola One Power

Key Specs

6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

12MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4850mAh (minimum) battery Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Best Price of Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB /6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

13MP / 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

8MP / 16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging Motorola Moto G6 Best Price of Motorola Moto G6

Key Specs

5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

P2i water-repellent nano coating

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo charging Nokia 6.1 Plus Best Price of Nokia 6.1 Plus

Key Specs

5.8-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android P

16MP (RGB) rear camera and 5MP (Monochrome) secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3060mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery Nokia 5.1 Plus Best Price of Nokia 5.1 Plus

Key Specs

5.86 inch HD+ 19:9 Display

2GHz MediaTek Helio P60 Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB On-Board Storage

13MP + 5MP Dual Camera With LED Flash And PDAF

8MP Front Facing Camera

FM Radio

USB Type-C

Fingerprint Sensor

Hybrid Dual SIM

3060 MAh Battery Motorola Moto G5S Plus Best Price of Moto G5S Plus

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

13MP (RGB) + 13MP dual rear cameras

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging Motorola Moto Z2 Play Best Price of Moto Z2 Play

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 processor with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo charging Motorola Moto X4 Best Price of Moto X4

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

6GB / 4GB RAM with 64GB

3GB RAM with 32GB storge

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

12MP primary camera and 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera

16MP Front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging Nokia 5.1 Best Price of Nokia 5.1

Key Specs

5.5-inch ( 1080×2160 pixels) FHD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P18 (MT6755S) processor

2GB RAM with 16GB internal memory / 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery