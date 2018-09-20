High-end smartphones with super slow motion camera to buy in India

There is a segment of users who often feel mesmerized on having some high end smartphones. It is definitely the premium features of these devices that make them feel that way. While operating such wordly-wise attributes, you often feel as that of a technocrat. Like many features, camera module is also the important one.

The makers keep updating these devices with more and more intelligent camera features from time to time. At present, these phones are coming up with the latest function called "Super slow motion camera".

With the new Super Slow-mo feature, you can capture videos at 960fps which is 32x slower than normal video. With Super Slow-mo, the camera captures 0.2 seconds of action and extends it out to nearly 6 seconds to produce a ﬁnal GIF ﬁle that typically ranges from 3-15MBs.

The standout feature is that the sensor automatically detects movement and captures it as it's happening, so there is no need to worry about manual settings. Users can select either a Single-take with one Super Slow-mo capture or do a Multi-take with up to 20 Super Slow-mo segments. This is how you can capture the action with spectacular detail at lightning-fast shutter speeds, and you'll never have a wasted shot.

We have mentioned some of the high end phones in the form of a list which you can look below.

OnePlus 6

Key Specs 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera

(dual LED Flash, f/1.7 aperture, 1/2.6″ Sony IMX519 sensor, 1.22μm pixel size, OIS, EIS, secondary 20MP camera with Sony IMX376K sensor, f/1.7 aperture, 1.0μm pixel size, 480 fps slo-mo at 720p, 240 fps at 1080p, 4k at 60 fps)

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V - 4A) Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Key Specs 6.4-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 516ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP primary rear camera and 12MP secondary rear camera (f/2.4-f/1.5 variable aperture, LED Flash, 960fps super slo-mo, 12MP secondary rear camera with f/2.4 aperture

8MP auto focus front-facing camera with wide-angle lens, f/1.7 aperture

Water and dust resistant (IP68))

8MP auto focus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Sony Xperia XZs

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Triluminos Display, X-Reality, Dynamic Contrast Enhancer, sRGB 138%

Quad-Core Snapdragon 820 64-bit 14nm processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB (Dual SIM) internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM (Optional)

Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)

19MP rear camera

(Exmos RS sensor, 1/2.3″ sensor, f/2.0 lens, Predictive and Laser autofocus, 5-axis stabilizatio, 4K video recording, 960fps slow-motion video)

13MP front-facing camera

DSEE HX, LDAC, Digital Noise Cancelling

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

2900mAh Battery with Qnovo's Adaptive Charging technology Sony Xperia XZ2

Key Specs

5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 Triluminos HDR Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 400GB via microSD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD0

Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)

19MP rear camera (Exmos RS sensor, 1/2.3″ sensor, f/2.0 lens, Predictive capture, 5-axis stabilization, 4K video recording, 960fps slow-motion video)

5MP front-facing camera

USB Type-C audio

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3180mAh Battery Sony Xperia XZ Premium

Key Specs

5.5-inch (3840 x 2160 pixels) 4K HDR TRILUMINOS Display with X-Reality, sRGB 138% and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 processor with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory with microSD card

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM (Optional)

Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)

19MP rear camera

(Exmos RS sensor, 1/2.3″ sensor, f/2.0 lens, Predictive capture, 5-axis stabilizatio, 4K video recording, 960fps slow-motion video)

13MP front-facing camera

DSEE HX, LDAC, Digital Noise Cancelling

Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE

3230mAh Battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0