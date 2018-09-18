List of smartphones with 128GB internal storage under Rs. 25,000

Smartphones sale has been consistently generating buzz in the market, due to the inclusion of more key features in them. It is just because of the demands of few users, that our manufacturers come with the phones, that involve more intelligent features.

Among these features, internal storage is also the one. Due to some issues of microSD card, users now prefer on having devices with larger internal memory. As a peer, if you want to look several of the best handsets with 128GB internal memory under a budget of Rs. 25,000, then you can check the list attached with this article.

There are several prospects of an internal memory. Some of them include- it is costlier than external SD cards, because it supports much higher read write speeds. Secondly, an internal memory chip is inside the phone, which means defects will cost the company in repairs and this makes them seek better quality chip which increases the cost.

The other benefit of internal storage is that it doesn't affect a phone's performance while gaming unlike microSD cards. On the basis of several multitasking, internal memory is a boon to the users who dislike performance issues.

While, an internal memory has some disadvantages as well. You can't swap it. In case your device doesn't get external memory support you will be stuck for life (well, phone's life) without any option of expansion.

Huawei Nova 3i 128GB



6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3340mAh (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery



6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ IPS display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3410mAh battery



6.2-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

4GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery



6.23-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery



5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery



6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM

64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with Samsung sensor

20MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G+ VoLTE

4000mAh battery



5.98-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness

2.6GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 16nm processor with Mali-T880 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB (Zero 5) / 128GB (Zero 5 Pro) storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with XOS 3.0

12MP rear camera and secondary 13MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4350mAh built-in battery with fast charging