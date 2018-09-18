List of smartphones with 128GB internal storage under Rs. 25,000

Related Articles
Smartphones sale has been consistently generating buzz in the market, due to the inclusion of more key features in them. It is just because of the demands of few users, that our manufacturers come with the phones, that involve more intelligent features.
Among these features, internal storage is also the one. Due to some issues of microSD card, users now prefer on having devices with larger internal memory. As a peer, if you want to look several of the best handsets with 128GB internal memory under a budget of Rs. 25,000, then you can check the list attached with this article.
There are several prospects of an internal memory. Some of them include- it is costlier than external SD cards, because it supports much higher read write speeds. Secondly, an internal memory chip is inside the phone, which means defects will cost the company in repairs and this makes them seek better quality chip which increases the cost.
The other benefit of internal storage is that it doesn't affect a phone's performance while gaming unlike microSD cards. On the basis of several multitasking, internal memory is a boon to the users who dislike performance issues.
While, an internal memory has some disadvantages as well. You can't swap it. In case your device doesn't get external memory support you will be stuck for life (well, phone's life) without any option of expansion.
Huawei Nova 3i 128GB
Best Price of Huawei Nova 3i
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery
RealMe 1 128GB
Best Price of RealMe 1 128GB
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ IPS display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3410mAh battery
OPPO A3 128GB
Best Price of OPPO A3 128GB
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery
OPPO F7 128GB
Best Price of OPPO F7 128GB
Key Specs
- 6.23-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery
Honor 9N 128GB
Best Price of Honor 9N
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery
Xiaomi Poco F1 128GB
Best Price of Poco F1
Key Specs
- 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with Samsung sensor
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G+ VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Infinix Zero 5 Pro 128GB
Best Price of Zero 5 Pro
Key Specs
- 5.98-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness
- 2.6GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 16nm processor with Mali-T880 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB (Zero 5) / 128GB (Zero 5 Pro) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with XOS 3.0
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 13MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4350mAh built-in battery with fast charging