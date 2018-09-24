Best smartphones with notch display to buy in India this week

The trendsetter iPhone X had created revolution, since the day it was launched. With the phone's so many splendid features and high-grade design, it was the Notch display that left most of the OEMs stunned. It is due to the new idea used by the iPhone that many other phone manufacturers have been adopting such concept in their phones.

This is one of the prime reason that smartphone sales have been increasing drastically, though we are likely to see more newer concepts in the future as well. As for now, you can avail some of the best devices in this week also which are credited to acquire the best notch screen respectively.

The key aspect of a notch screen is that it offers the optimal solution for increasing screen area without compromising on the critical hardware at the top, such as the front camera, receiver speaker, RGB sensor and LED indicator.

The notch display is a utility feature which saves the unused space in screen, that means you can get bigger display in the same sized phone with notch. With the notch new innovations are happening in the industry such as use of display as a speaker, "read: screen sound-casting, piezoelectric speaker, " a battery friendly option, under display finger print scanner etc.

While there are some cons too. The notch covers the camera lenses and hand jesture sensors and the speaker. Still there are few OEMs like Google phones, Samsung and Sony which still haven't acknowledge this design due to some issues. According to the manufacturers, apps don't understand the notches, and everyone is changing the layout in different ways.