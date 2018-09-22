Your entire multitasking on a smartphone depends completely on the battery backup. It is where you expect your backup to be robust, such that you don't feel any kind of interruption while you are gaming, watching or performing any other work.

Even, if you are away and have no adapter, you would want your phone to run for a longer time. Considering these many factors, we have shared a list of 10 best battery backup budget smartphones under Rs. 18,000.

These devices come with batteries, that will easily last a day in most use cases. These batteries feature excellent power saving modes, with wireless charging. These batteries also support Quick Charge technology that saves your crucial time by getting charged up to very much considerate level in quick span of time.

Some of the batteries used in these phones are also of massive capacity, and can run for a day or two or even three depending on the usage. In addition, there are few more top-quality features that will make you fall for these devices.

Samsung Galaxy J8 2018

Key specs

6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery Xiaomi Mi A2 (Mi 6X)

Key specs

5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 Contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera and 20MP secondary camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3010mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

Key specs

5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery OPPO A5

Key specs

6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery OPPO A3s

Key specs

6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

Key specs

5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 85% NTSC color gamut, 450 nits brightness

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB /6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

13MP / 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

8MP / 16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging Infinix Note 5

Key specs

5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) FHD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera with Dual LED flash

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery with fast charging RealMe 2

Key specs

6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera with f/2.4 aperture

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery Motorola Moto E5 Plus

Key specs

5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging, up to 18 hours of video playback Motorola Moto G6 Play

Key specs

5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display

1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF,f/2.0 aperture

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with Turbo charging Smartron t.phone P

Key specs

5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display

1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 processor with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery