Best smartphones with Snapdragon 845 and Dual Camera set-up

Related Articles
- How to get Rs 1000 discount on the OnePlus 6?
- Sharp Aquos R2 powered by the Snapdragon 845 chipset launched
- Qualcomm announces VR development kit for Snapdragon 845
- List of 2018 smartphones that'll come with Snapdragon 845 leaked online
- First performance test results of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 revealed
- Google is reportedly prepping Chromebooks with Snapdragon 845
Qualcomm's latest flagship processor is the Snapdragon 845 SoC. Usually, the company unveils flagship processors every year and the flagship models of the specific year will use these processors.
These processors from the chip maker will deliver enhanced performance for users to enjoy a better experience. Likewise, the current generation flagship processor is the Snapdragon 845 SoC, which is touted to be faster and a better performer than the Snapdragon 835, its predecessor.
SEE ALSO: Top 10 smartphones with snapdragon 835 processor you can buy in India
Even the camera specifications are improving on a consistent basis. From a time when the presence of a selfie camera was a great deal, we have progressed to an era where we have seen a few smartphones with four cameras.
These days, it has become common to see dual cameras for bokeh or portrait effects and more.
SEE ALSO: Best 6GB RAM Smartphones between Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000
Having said that, we have curated a list of best smartphones with the Snapdragon 845 SoC and dual cameras. Take a look at the list from here.
OnePlus 6
Best Price of OnePlus 6
Key Specs
- 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with dual LED Flash and secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V - 4A)
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
Key Specs
- 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3500 MAh Battery
HTC U12+
Best Price of HTC U12+
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Super LCD 6 display with HDR10, DCI-P3 and sRGB support, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB / 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with HTC Sense UI
- Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP HTC UltraPixel 4 rear camera and secondary 16MP camera
- 8MP + 8MP dual front-facing cameras
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S
Best Price of Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with DCI-P3 color gamut
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP rear camera with 26mm wide-angle lens and secondary 12MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery with QC 3.0 fast charging, 7.5W Qi wireless charging
LG G7 ThinQ
Best Price of LG G7 ThinQ
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright IPS Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- LG G7 ThinQ - 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / LG G7+ ThinQ - 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 16MP camera
- 8MP front camer
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging
Xiaomi Black Shark
Best Price of Xiaomi Black Shark
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with 97% DCI-P3 color gamut, 550 nits brightness
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with Joy UI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 20MP rear camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Asus Zenfone 5z ZS620KL
Best Price of Asus Zenfone 5z ZS620KL
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display with 500 nits Brightness
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 8MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
LG V35 ThinQ
Best Price of LG V35 ThinQ
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, HDR10, 538 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (V35+ ThinQ) storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 16MP camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging
Sharp Aquos R2
Best Price of Sharp Aquos R2
Key Specs
- 6-inch Quad HD+ (3040 × 1440 pixels) 19:9 IGZO LCD 2.5D curved glass display, 100 Hz refresh rate
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM
- 64GB storage (UFS)
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- 22.6MP rear camera with LED Flash, secondary 16.3MP video camera with 135-degree ultra-wide-angle lens
- 16.3MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3130 mAh battery with fast charging