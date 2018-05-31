ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Best smartphones with Snapdragon 845 and Dual Camera set-up

By:

Related Articles

    Qualcomm's latest flagship processor is the Snapdragon 845 SoC. Usually, the company unveils flagship processors every year and the flagship models of the specific year will use these processors.

    Best smartphones with Snapdragon 845 and Dual Camera set-up

    These processors from the chip maker will deliver enhanced performance for users to enjoy a better experience. Likewise, the current generation flagship processor is the Snapdragon 845 SoC, which is touted to be faster and a better performer than the Snapdragon 835, its predecessor.

    SEE ALSO: Top 10 smartphones with snapdragon 835 processor you can buy in India

    Even the camera specifications are improving on a consistent basis. From a time when the presence of a selfie camera was a great deal, we have progressed to an era where we have seen a few smartphones with four cameras.

    These days, it has become common to see dual cameras for bokeh or portrait effects and more.

    SEE ALSO: Best 6GB RAM Smartphones between Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000

    Having said that, we have curated a list of best smartphones with the Snapdragon 845 SoC and dual cameras. Take a look at the list from here.

    OnePlus 6

    Best Price of OnePlus 6
    Key Specs

    • 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 16MP rear camera with dual LED Flash and secondary 20MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V - 4A)

    Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

    Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
    Key Specs

    • 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
    • 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • Iris Scanner
    • Fingerprint
    • IP68
    • 3500 MAh Battery

    HTC U12+

    Best Price of HTC U12+
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Super LCD 6 display with HDR10, DCI-P3 and sRGB support, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 64GB / 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with HTC Sense UI
    • Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP HTC UltraPixel 4 rear camera and secondary 16MP camera
    • 8MP + 8MP dual front-facing cameras
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging

    Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S

    Best Price of Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S
    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with DCI-P3 color gamut
    • 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 12MP rear camera with 26mm wide-angle lens and secondary 12MP rear camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery with QC 3.0 fast charging, 7.5W Qi wireless charging

    LG G7 ThinQ

    Best Price of LG G7 ThinQ
    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright IPS Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • LG G7 ThinQ - 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / LG G7+ ThinQ - 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 16MP camera
    • 8MP front camer
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging

    Xiaomi Black Shark

    Best Price of Xiaomi Black Shark
    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with 97% DCI-P3 color gamut, 550 nits brightness
    • 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with Joy UI
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 20MP rear camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0

    Asus Zenfone 5z ZS620KL

    Best Price of Asus Zenfone 5z ZS620KL
    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display with 500 nits Brightness
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 8MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3300mAh battery

    LG V35 ThinQ

    Best Price of LG V35 ThinQ
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, HDR10, 538 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (V35+ ThinQ) storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 16MP camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3,300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging

    Sharp Aquos R2

    Best Price of Sharp Aquos R2
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch Quad HD+ (3040 × 1440 pixels) 19:9 IGZO LCD 2.5D curved glass display, 100 Hz refresh rate
    • 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4X RAM
    • 64GB storage (UFS)
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • 22.6MP rear camera with LED Flash, secondary 16.3MP video camera with 135-degree ultra-wide-angle lens
    • 16.3MP front-facing camera
    • 4G LTE
    • 3130 mAh battery with fast charging

    Story first published: Thursday, May 31, 2018, 14:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 31, 2018
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue