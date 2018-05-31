Best smartphones with Snapdragon 845 and Dual Camera set-up

Qualcomm's latest flagship processor is the Snapdragon 845 SoC. Usually, the company unveils flagship processors every year and the flagship models of the specific year will use these processors.

These processors from the chip maker will deliver enhanced performance for users to enjoy a better experience. Likewise, the current generation flagship processor is the Snapdragon 845 SoC, which is touted to be faster and a better performer than the Snapdragon 835, its predecessor.

Even the camera specifications are improving on a consistent basis. From a time when the presence of a selfie camera was a great deal, we have progressed to an era where we have seen a few smartphones with four cameras.

These days, it has become common to see dual cameras for bokeh or portrait effects and more.

Having said that, we have curated a list of best smartphones with the Snapdragon 845 SoC and dual cameras. Take a look at the list from here.

OnePlus 6 Best Price of OnePlus 6

Key Specs

6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera with dual LED Flash and secondary 20MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V - 4A) Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

Key Specs

6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor

6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3500 MAh Battery HTC U12+ Best Price of HTC U12+

Key Specs

6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Super LCD 6 display with HDR10, DCI-P3 and sRGB support, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB / 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with HTC Sense UI

Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP HTC UltraPixel 4 rear camera and secondary 16MP camera

8MP + 8MP dual front-facing cameras

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S Best Price of Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with DCI-P3 color gamut

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera with 26mm wide-angle lens and secondary 12MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery with QC 3.0 fast charging, 7.5W Qi wireless charging LG G7 ThinQ Best Price of LG G7 ThinQ

Key Specs

6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright IPS Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

LG G7 ThinQ - 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / LG G7+ ThinQ - 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX

16MP rear camera and secondary 16MP camera

8MP front camer

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging Xiaomi Black Shark Best Price of Xiaomi Black Shark

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with 97% DCI-P3 color gamut, 550 nits brightness

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with Joy UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera and secondary 20MP rear camera

20MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0 Asus Zenfone 5z ZS620KL Best Price of Asus Zenfone 5z ZS620KL

Key Specs

6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display with 500 nits Brightness

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE

12MP rear camera and secondary 8MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery LG V35 ThinQ Best Price of LG V35 ThinQ

Key Specs

6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, HDR10, 538 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (V35+ ThinQ) storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX

16MP rear camera and secondary 16MP camera

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3,300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging Sharp Aquos R2 Best Price of Sharp Aquos R2

Key Specs

6-inch Quad HD+ (3040 × 1440 pixels) 19:9 IGZO LCD 2.5D curved glass display, 100 Hz refresh rate

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM

64GB storage (UFS)

expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

22.6MP rear camera with LED Flash, secondary 16.3MP video camera with 135-degree ultra-wide-angle lens

16.3MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

3130 mAh battery with fast charging