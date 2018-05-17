Best 6GB RAM Smartphones between Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000

RAM is an important component of a smartphone. It is responsible for the uncluttered performance of the device. To enjoy a smooth experience, you need to have a device with a higher RAM capacity. There are debates that 4GB of RAM is sufficient for a smartphone but we are coming across Android devices launching with 6GB and 8GB of RAM in the recent times. With the increase in the number of models with such a large chunk of RAM, we have quite a lot of choices.

If you are looking forward to upgrade to a smartphone with 6GB of RAM, then we should tell you that there are many models in the mid-range market with this specification.

Take a look at some of them priced between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 30,000. These models will not only render a superior performance but also fit in your budget without being too expensive.

Check out the list of best smartphones with 6GB RAM from below and decide on one that suits your needs and budget well.

Realme 1 Best Price of Realme 1

Key Specs

6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ IPS display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3410mAh battery Honor V10 (View 10) Best Price of Honor V10 (View 10)

Key Specs 5.99-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 FullView display

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor, Mali-G72 MP12 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM, 64GB /128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

16MP (RGB) + 20MP (Monochrome) Dual rear cameras

13MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging Coolpad Cool Play 6 Best Price of Coolpad Cool Play 6

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display

Octa Core Snapdragon 653 with Mobile Platform with Adreno 510 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB Internal Storage

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Journey UI, upgradable to Android 8.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

13MP dual rear camera cameras with dual-tone LED flash

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (minimum) / 4060mAh (typical) battery Infinix Zero 5 Best Price of Infinix Zero 5

Key Specs

5.98-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

2.6GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 16nm processor with Mali-T880 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB (Zero 5) / 128GB (Zero 5 Pro) storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with XOS 3.0

12MP rear camera and secondary 13MP camera

16MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

4350mAh built-in battery with fast charging Oppo F3 Plus 6GB RAM Best Price of Oppo F3 Plus 6GB RAM

Key Specs

6-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with ColorOS 3.0

16MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera and secondary 8MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge Infinix Zero 5 Pro Best Price of Infinix Zero 5 Pro

Key Specs

5.98 Inch FHD 2.5D Curved Glass Display

2.6GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P25 Processor

6GB RAM With 128GB ROM

Dual SIM

12MP+13MP Dual Rear Cameras With Dual LED Flash

16MP Front Camera With LED Flash

VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth

4350 Battery Honor 8 Pro Best Price of Honor 8 Pro

Key Specs

5.7-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display, 515 PPI, 94.5% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core 4 x CortexA53 (1.8GHz) + 4 x ARTEMIS (2.4GHz) Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU

6GB RAM

128GB internal storage storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.1

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

12MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras

8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging Oppo F5 Best Price of Oppo F5

Key Specs

6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) 18:9 FHD+ full-screen 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU

4GB RAM with 32GB storage

6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash

20MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3200mAh built-in battery Motoroal Moto X4 Best Price of Moto X4

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storge

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

12MP primary camera and 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera

16MP Front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro Best Price of Galaxy C9 Pro

Key Specs

6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glassdisplay

Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB Internal Storage

expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

16MP front camera,f/1.9 aperture

4G LTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus 2018 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus 2018

Key Specs

6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash

16MP front camera and secondary 8MP camera with f/1.9 aperture

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery with adaptive fast charging Oneplus 5 Best Price of Oneplus 5

Key Specs 20MP+16MP primary dual camera and 16MP front facing camera

13.97 centimeters (5.5-inch) capacitive touchscreen FHD display with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution. Cover Glass:2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Android v7.1.1 Nougat OS with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa core processor

6 GB RAM, 64 GB internal memory and dual nano SIM dual-standby (4G+4G)

3300mAH lithium Polymer battery with Dash Charge technology

Fingerprint scanner, all-metal unibody and NFC enabled

1 year manufacturer warranty for device and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories including batteries from the date of purchase