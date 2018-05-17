Best 6GB RAM Smartphones between Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000

Related Articles
RAM is an important component of a smartphone. It is responsible for the uncluttered performance of the device. To enjoy a smooth experience, you need to have a device with a higher RAM capacity. There are debates that 4GB of RAM is sufficient for a smartphone but we are coming across Android devices launching with 6GB and 8GB of RAM in the recent times. With the increase in the number of models with such a large chunk of RAM, we have quite a lot of choices.
If you are looking forward to upgrade to a smartphone with 6GB of RAM, then we should tell you that there are many models in the mid-range market with this specification.
Take a look at some of them priced between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 30,000. These models will not only render a superior performance but also fit in your budget without being too expensive.
Check out the list of best smartphones with 6GB RAM from below and decide on one that suits your needs and budget well.
Realme 1
Best Price of Realme 1
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ IPS display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3410mAh battery
Honor V10 (View 10)
Best Price of Honor V10 (View 10)
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 FullView display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor, Mali-G72 MP12 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM, 64GB /128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 16MP (RGB) + 20MP (Monochrome) Dual rear cameras
- 13MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Coolpad Cool Play 6
Best Price of Coolpad Cool Play 6
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 with Mobile Platform with Adreno 510 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB Internal Storage
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Journey UI, upgradable to Android 8.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 13MP dual rear camera cameras with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4060mAh (typical) battery
Infinix Zero 5
Best Price of Infinix Zero 5
Key Specs
- 5.98-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.6GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 16nm processor with Mali-T880 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB (Zero 5) / 128GB (Zero 5 Pro) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with XOS 3.0
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 13MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 4350mAh built-in battery with fast charging
Oppo F3 Plus 6GB RAM
Best Price of Oppo F3 Plus 6GB RAM
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with ColorOS 3.0
- 16MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera and secondary 8MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge
Infinix Zero 5 Pro
Best Price of Infinix Zero 5 Pro
Key Specs
- 5.98 Inch FHD 2.5D Curved Glass Display
- 2.6GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P25 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 12MP+13MP Dual Rear Cameras With Dual LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- VoLTE/WiFi/Bluetooth
- 4350 Battery
Honor 8 Pro
Best Price of Honor 8 Pro
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display, 515 PPI, 94.5% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core 4 x CortexA53 (1.8GHz) + 4 x ARTEMIS (2.4GHz) Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.1
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 12MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Oppo F5
Best Price of Oppo F5
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) 18:9 FHD+ full-screen 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh built-in battery
Motoroal Moto X4
Best Price of Moto X4
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storge
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 12MP primary camera and 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera
- 16MP Front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging
Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro
Best Price of Galaxy C9 Pro
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glassdisplay
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 16MP front camera,f/1.9 aperture
- 4G LTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus 2018
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus 2018
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front camera and secondary 8MP camera with f/1.9 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
Oneplus 5
Best Price of Oneplus 5
Key Specs
- 20MP+16MP primary dual camera and 16MP front facing camera
- 13.97 centimeters (5.5-inch) capacitive touchscreen FHD display with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution. Cover Glass:2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5
- Android v7.1.1 Nougat OS with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa core processor
- 6 GB RAM, 64 GB internal memory and dual nano SIM dual-standby (4G+4G)
- 3300mAH lithium Polymer battery with Dash Charge technology
- Fingerprint scanner, all-metal unibody and NFC enabled
- 1 year manufacturer warranty for device and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories including batteries from the date of purchase