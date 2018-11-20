ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

How to install Android Pie Poco F1 without unlocking bootloader

Here's how you can download Android Pie on your Poco F1 smartphone without unlocking the bootloader.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Xiaomi's sub-brand Poco launched its Poco F1 flagship smartphone back in August this year. During the launch, the smartphone arrived with Android 8.0 Oreo. Now the smartphone is finally receiving the official Android 9 Pie on top of MIUI Global Beta ROM 8.11.15. The update is now available to download and install via MIUI Forum, which means users have to update the phone manually. Don't worry because we will let you know how to download and install the Android 9 Pie on your Poco F1 phone.

    How to install Android Pie Poco F1 without unlocking bootloader

     

    How to update Poco F1 with Android Pie

    First of all the users need to download the MIUI Global Beta ROM 8.11.15 which is available as flash ROM. Users need to unload the bootloader on their Poco F1 devices. For unlocking the bootloader and flash ROM you can take the instruction on MIUI forum post.

    Before installing and updating the software, do remember that this is still a beta version and some feature may or may not run as per your expectation. The company is expected to roll out the stable version of the update once it receives positive responses and feedback from the users.

    Before downloading the update make sure you have the data back up because this is not a stable update and you might lose your important data due to the bug.

    How to install Android Pie Poco F1 without unlocking bootloader

    If you don't want to unlock the bootloader and flash ROM then you can download this zip file which measures around 1.6GB. So once you have downloaded the zip file all you need to do is to head to your Settings app and tap on the About Phone section. Once you are in you can see System update. On the left upper corner of the screen, you can see a three-dot icon.

     

    You have to tap on the icon and select the second option "Choose update package." While tapping on the option you will see a popup and you can see the File Manager, now you have to search the zip file which you have downloaded. Select the file and hit ok, it will take some time to install and your phone will automatically get a restart and you are all set to go.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 20, 2018, 11:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 20, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue