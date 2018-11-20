How to install Android Pie Poco F1 without unlocking bootloader

Xiaomi's sub-brand Poco launched its Poco F1 flagship smartphone back in August this year. During the launch, the smartphone arrived with Android 8.0 Oreo. Now the smartphone is finally receiving the official Android 9 Pie on top of MIUI Global Beta ROM 8.11.15. The update is now available to download and install via MIUI Forum, which means users have to update the phone manually. Don't worry because we will let you know how to download and install the Android 9 Pie on your Poco F1 phone.

How to update Poco F1 with Android Pie

First of all the users need to download the MIUI Global Beta ROM 8.11.15 which is available as flash ROM. Users need to unload the bootloader on their Poco F1 devices. For unlocking the bootloader and flash ROM you can take the instruction on MIUI forum post.

Before installing and updating the software, do remember that this is still a beta version and some feature may or may not run as per your expectation. The company is expected to roll out the stable version of the update once it receives positive responses and feedback from the users.

Before downloading the update make sure you have the data back up because this is not a stable update and you might lose your important data due to the bug.

If you don't want to unlock the bootloader and flash ROM then you can download this zip file which measures around 1.6GB. So once you have downloaded the zip file all you need to do is to head to your Settings app and tap on the About Phone section. Once you are in you can see System update. On the left upper corner of the screen, you can see a three-dot icon.

You have to tap on the icon and select the second option "Choose update package." While tapping on the option you will see a popup and you can see the File Manager, now you have to search the zip file which you have downloaded. Select the file and hit ok, it will take some time to install and your phone will automatically get a restart and you are all set to go.