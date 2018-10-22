ENGLISH

Pixel Experience ROM now available for the Xiaomi Poco F1 based on Android 9 Pie

Pixel Experience ROM is based on stock Android OS

    The Poco F1 is the latest and the most affordable smartphone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. The smartphone is available in India for a starting price of Rs 21,000, which comes with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal space.

    Pixel Experience ROM now available for the Xiaomi Poco F1 Android Pie

    As the smartphone comes with the top of the line specifications at an affordable price tag, a developer has ported the Google Pixel Experience ROM based on Android 9 Pie for the Xiaomi Poco F1, including the Google camera, which will enhance the overall picture quality compared to the stock MIUI camera with stock Android OS.

    How to install Android 9 Pie for the Poco F1?

    Unlock the bootloader and install a custom recovery (recommended recovery TWRP), then flash the Google Pixel OS on the Poco F1 using the custom recovery.

    Link to unlock the bootloader
    Link to download the TWRP
    Link to download Pixel Experience ROM

    Android 9 Pie initial impressions for the Poco F1?

    The overall UI feels fast and fluid without any issues. It does come with the Pixel launcher and Google camera, which makes the Poco F1 looks like a Pixel smartphone. Do note that the Pixel Experience ROM on the Poco F1 is not rooted, so, the phone can run most of the apps without any issue.

    Android 9 Pie missing features

    • Data is not working on the secondary SIM slot
    • Face Unlock does not work
    • No option to hide the notch
    • Does not support Dual VoLTE

    Xiaomi Poco F1 specifications

    The Xiaomi Poco F1 comes with a 6.18-inch IPS LCD screen with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood, the smartphone runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with 6/8 GB RAM and 64/128/256 GB of internal storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion. The smartphone comes with a dual SIM card slot (hybrid solution) with support for 4G LTE/VoLTE on both the slots.

    The Xiaomi Poco F1 has a dual camera setup with a 12 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor with options like EIS, 4K video recording, portrait mode, and AI features. On the front, the device has a 20 MP selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability.

    Story first published: Monday, October 22, 2018, 13:57 [IST]
