Android 9 Pie is now available for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro: Pixel Experience ROM

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is one of the best selling mid-tier smartphones in India. The smartphone is currently running on MIUI 9.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo, which will be updated to MIUI 10 in the next few weeks.

A third-party developer at XDA named jhenrique09 has ported the Pixel Experience ROM for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro based on the latest Android 9 Pie OS. This custom ROM offers Google Pixel like experience with no third party customization to offer clutter-free Android experience. Any user with a Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro can install the Android 9 Pie based ROM to enjoy the latest development from Google.

How to install Android 9 Pie on Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro?

Unlock your bootloader

Install custom Recovery (latest version of TWRP is recommended)

Download the latest build of Google Pixel experience ROM for the Note5 Pro

Format smartphone from the TWRP recovery

Install the custom ROM via recovery

This ROM comes with build-in GApps, no, no need to flash GApp file

XDA Link

Key highlights of Pixel Experience ROM

Almost every feature is working and the ROM is very stable. I was able to use all my banking apps without any issue. The ROM has great battery life, awesome RAM management and the overall user experience is very fluid and is much better than the MIUI 9.5.

However, as this is a third party ROM there are minor bugs and glitches as well. As of now, WiFi and Miracast display features are not working and the same is expected to get a fix with a software update.

Should you install this ROM?

We do not recommend installing this app on your primary smartphone, as it is not completely stable. However, if you have a backup smartphone then you can install this ROM, as, installing the custom ROM or flashing the third party ROM will not void your warranty and you can always switch back to MIUI by flashing the MIUI ROM.

Conclusion

The Android 9 Pie based Pixel Experience ROM is pretty stable and most of the features are working. If you want to experience the newest features of the Android OS then install this ROM. Please follow the procedure mentioned in the source carefully. Otherwise, you might brick your smartphone.