Xiaomi Poco F1, Redmi 6 Pro and Redmi Y2 available on open sale

Xiaomi is one of the leaders in the Indian smartphone market. The company has become highly successful as it sells devices that are quite affordable. However, the major issue with the brand is that its offerings are difficult to purchase as they go on flash sale. And, this makes users wait for weeks or months to get their hands on their favorite device.

To resolve this issue, the company lets its smartphones on open sale so that buyers can get purchase them until the stocks are empty. Now, some smartphones such as the Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi Y2 and the Poco F1 are available on open sale for the Xiaomi fans to but them.

Open sale of select Xiaomi phones

As per a tweet by Global Vice President of Xiaomi and Managing Director of Xiaomi India, Manu Kumar Jain, three smartphones are available on open sale. The Redmi Y2 and Redmi 6 Pro can be purchased via Amazon and Poco F1 will be up for sale on Flipkart. These devices can also be bought from Mi.com, Mi Home and other Mi preferred partner stores.

Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi Y2 and Poco F1 price in India

Recently, Xiaomi launched three of its latest budget smartphones - Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro. Of these, the Redmi 6 Pro has a notch and is the advanced offering in the trio. The Redmi 6 Pro comes in Black, Gold, Blue and Red. This one comes in two variants - 3GB RAM + 32GB storage space priced at Rs. 10,999 and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage space priced at Rs. 12,999.

The selfie-centric smartphone among from Xiaomi, the Redmi Y2 base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is priced at Rs. 9,999. The top-end variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs. 12,999.

Poco F1 has been launched in three variants in India. The base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space will be priced at Rs. 20,999. There is a mid-variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space priced at Rs. 23,999. The high-end variant with an ample 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space will be priced at Rs. 28,999. The Poco F1 Armoured edition with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space is priced at Rs. 29,999.