Poco F1 updates to bring 4K 60fps video recording, 960fps slo-mo, Night Mode and more

Poco F1, the cheapest Snapdragon 845 powered smartphone is all set to get an update, which will enable 4K video recording support at 60fps frame rate. This information was confirmed by C Manmohan, the General Manager at Poco India via Twitter. It was highlighted that this update will be rolled out to the smartphone in February.

Poco F1 does not support 4K video recording at 60fps, which is criticized by many users. Out of the box, the device arrives with 4K video recording at 30fps.

Poco F1 updates

The executive highlighted that the 60fps support for 4K video recording will be rolled out via a stable update that will hit the smartphone sometime in February. He also stated that the company is working with its partners in order to bring the Widevine L1 certification to the device to let users stream HD videos from services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. However, there is no clarity if the Widevine L1 certification will be rolled out to the Poco F1 via a new software package or its service centers.

In another tweet, the same executive mentioned that the Poco F1 (tips and tricks) will get the slo-mo mode with a frame rate of 960fps and Night mode features via an update that will be rolled out in two weeks. This imminent update is geared up to optimize the reported battery drain issue as well as the touch-related issues that the users were facing.

While responding to a user's query, he confirmed that Xiaomi is prepping a fix for the display notch issue that is reported to emerge while playing PUBG Mobile. It is also said that the company is fixing the notification issues that have an impact on the notification alerts on the status bar.

Notably, these updates and new feature and improvements will definitely enhance the user experience bringing a real high-end capability to the smartphone available for Rs. 19,999 onwards. This information comes after the launch of two Poco F1 skins for Rs. 299.