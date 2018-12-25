ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Xiaomi to launch a New Poco in India: Possible Poco F2?

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    The Xiaomi Poco F1 is easily the best budget flagship smartphone with specifications which are on point with the premium smartphone, which costs at least twice as the Poco F1. The phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with 6/8 GB of RAM with 64/128/256 GB of internal storage with a micro SD card slot.

    Xiaomi to launch a New Poco in India: Possible Poco F2?

     

    Poco India team has started to tease the launch of a new Poco on Twitter with a hashtag #NewPoco, which hints towards the launch of the Poco F1, the successor to the Poco F1.

    New Poco or old Poco with a new design?

    There have been several rumors about the launch of the 2nd generation Poco smartphone (Poco F2). However, we have a theory from the previous leak that the company is expected to launch the Armoured Edition of the Poco F1 with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage, which was previously reserved for the high-end iteration of the Poco F1 with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage.

    It is very unlikely that the Poco F2 could launch in just 6 months after the launch of the Poco F1.

    Poco F1 specifications

    The Poco F1 has a 6.18-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC powers the smartphone with 6/8 GB of RAM and 64/128/256 GB of internal storage with a hybrid SIM slot (dual nano-SIM or a nano SIM and a micro SD card slot).

     

    Poco F1 has a dual camera setup with a 12 MP Sony IMX363 sensor with a f/1.9 aperture and a 5 MP depth sensor. The device has a 20 MP selfie camera with an IR camera for Face Unlock.

    The phone runs on Android 9 Pie with custom MIUI 10 skin on top. Lastly, the smartphone is backed by a 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ capability. The Poco F1 recently received a price cut, which is now available for Rs 19,999 for the base variant with 6 GB  of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 25, 2018, 10:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 25, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue