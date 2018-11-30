ENGLISH

Poco F1 Armored Edition might launch for Rs 21,999 with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage

Poco F1 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC

    If you are looking for a smartphone with the best possible specifications under Rs 30,000 price tag, then the Poco F1 is one of those smartphones, which ticks all the boxes mentioned above. And now, according to a leak, the Poco F1 Armored Edition will be available for Rs 20,999 or Rs 21,999.

    Poco F1 Armored Edition might launch for Rs 21,999 with 6/64 GB memory

     

    As the standard Poco F1 is made using polycarbonate material, the Poco F1 Armored Edition will give a unique look, which will improve the overall aesthetics of the Poco F1.

    Poco F1 Armored Edition for Rs 21,999?

    Originally, the Poco F1 Armored Edition was launched in India for Rs 29,999 with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, whereas the standard Poco F1 with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage was available for Rs 28,999.

    According to a leak from MySmartPrice, Xiaomi might launch the Poco F1 Armored Edition with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. In simpler words, the base variant of the Poco F1 will be available in as an Armored Edition. Additionally, the Poco F1 Armored Edition will also be available with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

    This reiterates that the Poco F1 Armored Edition will be available in all three storage and RAM configurations. The Armoured Edition of the Poco F1 with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage is expected to retail for Rs 24,999, instead of Rs 23,999 like the standard version.

     

    The Armored Edition of the Poco F1 with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage is expected to cost Rs 21,999, a thousand rupees more than the base variant of the Poco F1 with similar RAM and storage configuration.

    Except for the change in the material, the remaining specifications will be identical to the standard edition of the Poco F1 with respective RAM and storage configuration.

    Poco F1 Armored Edition availability

    The Poco F1 Armored Edition will be launched initially in Europe, and the same will be made available in India in the upcoming weeks. Just like the standard edition, the Armored Edition of the Poco F1 will be available on Flipkart, Mi Home, and Mi.com.

    Story first published: Friday, November 30, 2018, 7:36 [IST]
