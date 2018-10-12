Poco F1 offline sale via Mi Home debuts from October 13

Poco F1 was launched in India in August as an online exclusive smartphone. So long, this smartphone has been a Flipkart exclusive starting from Rs. 20,999. Now, there is official confirmation that this device will be available via the Mi Home stores all over the country starting from October 13. And, it will be available via the other offline retail partner stores from October 17.

The offline availability of the smartphone isn't surprising as the Pcoo F1 went on open sale via Mi.com and Flipkart recently. While the company is yet to confirm if there will be a price hike on buying it offline, we expect a marginal increase in the cost. And, this is not new as the Xiaomi smartphones usually go on sale offline for a higher cost of Rs. 500 than the online selling price.

Poco F1 variants and price

Poco F1 was launched in three storage configurations. The base variant has 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM and is priced at Rs. 20,999, the mid-variant has 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM and is priced at Rs. 23,999 and the high-end variant has 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM and is priced at Rs. 28,999. What's interesting is that this smartphone carries the credit of being the world's cheapest smartphone using the Snapdragon 845 SoC.

Poco F1 specifications

To recap, this smartphone adorns a 6.18-inch FHD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18.7:9 as there is a notch on top. The smartphone makes use of the Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with the RAM and storage capacities mentioned above. It has a microSD card slot supporting up to 256GB of additional storage space.

For imaging, the smartphone bestows a dual camera module at its rear with a 12MP main sensor with f/1.9 aperture and a 5MP secondary sensor for depth sensing with f/2.0 aperture. The selfie camera is a 20MP sensor with bokeh mode and AI-based face recognition. The device gets the power from a capacious 4000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4.0 from Qualcomm.