Poco F1 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage goes on open sale

Poco F1 is a bestseller in the Indian market as it carries the credits for being the first Snapdragon 845 powered smartphone priced under Rs. 30,000. This smartphone has been launched in three storage configurations priced starting Rs. 20,999. And, there is no wonder that this device went out of stock in just seconds during the flash sales held so far.

Now, the company is hosting the open sale for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the smartphone. This open sale debuted at the midnight of September 14 via Mi.com and Flipkart. It will be available in Graphite Black, Steel Blue and Rosso Red color variants during the open sale.

The Xiaomi sub-brand took to its official Twitter account to announce that the other variants of the smartphone featuring 6GB RAM + 64GB storage space and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage space will be available via open sale sometime soon.

Poco F1 variants and price

As mentioned above, the smartphone was launched in three storage configurations. The base variant with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage space is priced at Rs. 20,999. The mid-variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage space is priced at Rs. 23,999 and this is the variant that is available on open sale now. The high-end variant comes with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 28,999.

Notably, there is a special Armoured Edition variant with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and it is priced at Rs. 29,999. All the variants will be available on flash sale via Mi.com and Flipkart on a weekly basis and the next sale is slated for September 19.

Features get confirmed

A few days back, Poco took to Twitter to confirm that the smartphone is splash resistant and that it P2i certified. This is a well-known liquid repellant nanotechnology and it enables the smartphone to resist everyday spills and splashes causing no damage. Also, the company did confirm that the Poco F1 supports Quick Charge 4.0 despite the 9V/2A Quick Charge 3.0 fast charger bundled in its package.

If you are waiting to grab hold of the Poco F1, then you should immediately try your luck to buy it during the open sale as the stocks might go empty.