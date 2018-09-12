POCO F1 is splash resistant and comes with Quick Charge 4.0

POCO, the Xiaomi sub-brand that launched its first smartphone - the POCO F1 in August. The device went on sale for the third time today at 12 PM and went out of stock as usual. In the meantime, the company has come up with some interesting confirmations today making it an interesting offering for the buyers.

POCO F1 is splash resistant

Well, the company has taken to its Twitter to confirm that the POCO F1 is splash resistant. It has been revealed that the smartphone is P2i certified, which is a well-known liquid repellant nanotechnology. With this certification, the smartphone can deal with everyday splashes and spills with ease. However, it isn't waterproof and you shouldn't be immersing it in water.

Quick Charge 4.0 is also confirmed

In addition to the splash resistance, it was also confirmed that the smartphone supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0. However, the device includes a 9V/2A (18W) Quick Charge 3.0 fast charger in its box.

Future updates

Jai Mani, the Head of Product at POCO Global took to Twitter to confirm that the smartphone will receive a new OTA update for other regions to add Face Unlock. This can be enabled by setting it to India. And, he has clarified that the device has 2x smart power amps that offers stereo-like effect from the bottom speaker. Notably, at the time of its launch, it was announced that the phone doesn't have stereo speakers.

POCO F1 price in India

For the uninitiated, the POCO F1 was launched in India on August 22. The device was launched in three storage variants - 6GB RAM + 64GB storage space priced at Rs. 20,999, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage space priced at Rs. 23,999 and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage space priced at Rs. 28,999. Also, there is an Armoured edition variant of the device featuring Kevlar aramid fiber at its back, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space priced at Rs. 29,999.

And, the major highlight of this smartphone is the powerful hardware at an affordable pricing. Notably, the POCO F1 is the world's first Snapdragon 845 powered smartphone to be priced under Rs. 30,000.

Given that the flash sale is over, we can expect the fourth flash sale to happen next week, precisely on September 19. Let's wait for more details in the coming days.