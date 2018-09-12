Poco F1 flash sale today in India at 12pm: Here's how you can grab the smartphone

Poco F1 is all set to go on its third sale in India today at 12 pm. Interested buyers can grab the Poco F1 of their choice from the Mi.com and Flipkart. As we all know there is a lot of demand for the Xiaomi-branded smartphones in India, we would like to recommend users to log on to e-commerce website's portal a few minutes earlier the sale starts. Apart from the three regular variants, the company will also introduce the Poco F1 Armoured Edition as a part of this sale.

Poco F1 price in India, availability

Poco F1 comes with the price tag of Rs 20,999 which comes with 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant are priced at Rs 23,999. While the top-notch model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at Rs 28,999. All the three variants are available in Graphite Black, Rosso Red, and Steel Blue colour options.

The company is also introducing Poco F1 Armoured Edition up for grabs, which comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage priced at Rs 29,999. This new edition also sports a 'real Kevlar' back panel.

Poco F1 specifications

The Poco F1 flaunts a 6.18-inch full-HD+ display with the resolution of 1080x2246 pixels along with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB of onboard storage.

On the optical front, the smartphone sports dual rear camera setup with the combination of a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor, along with an LED flash. On the front, the Poco F1 houses a 20-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calling. The selfie camera also supports HDR and AI Beautify features.

The Poco F1 is fueled by a 4,000mAh battery, with 18W charging via Quick Charge 3.0 support. It runs on MIUI on top of Android 8.1 Oreo.

So if you are among the interested folks then don't miss the chance of grabbing the smartphone at 12 pm, and stay ready with you high-speed internet you should have to be very quick, as we know the stock went out of stock very quickly.