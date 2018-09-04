Poco F1 Armoured Edition first sale in India today at 12 PM: Price and discounts

Xiaomi's sub-brand launched the Poco F1 in India a few days back starting from Rs. 20,999. The device comes in three RAM and storage variants priced up to Rs. 28,999. In addition to this, there is a special Armoured Edition as well priced at Rs. 29,999 in the country.

At the launch event of the Poco F1, the company announced the Poco F1 Armoured Edition. This variant features the same specifications and features as the regular variant but comes with a Kevlar back. This special edition model will be available with the highest memory configuration of 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space.

The Poco F1 Armoured Edition will go on sale for the first time in India today at 12 PM via Flipkart and Mi.com. And, we are sure that the device will go out of stock in seconds. Notably, the Poco F1 went on sale for the same time on August 29. It was touted that one lakh units of the smartphone were sold in just five minutes. And, every second, nearly 300 units were sold before the device went out of stock.

Poco F1 variants and price

Besides the Armoured Edition, even the regular variants of the smartphone will go on sale today. The device will be available in three variants 6GB RAM + 64GB storage space, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage space and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage space. These variants are priced at Rs. 20,999, Rs. 23,999 and Rs. 28,999. Notably, there was a Rs. 1,000 discount on all the variants during the first sale.

At this price point, this smartphone becomes the most affordable Snapdragon 845 SoC smartphone priced under Rs. 30,000. And, it will compete against the likes of the other affordable flagship models such as OnePlus 6, Asus Zenfone 5Z and more.

Poco F1 update

The smartphone received an OTA update within a few days of its launch. This update resolves the minor glitches in the software of the smartphone. The MIUI for Poco update eliminates the minor issues and brings in a few new features along with improved system stability. And, the Poco Launcher that is a part of the custom ROM has been rolled out to the other Xiaomi smartphones. The app is available on the Play Store in the beta version.