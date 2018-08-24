Xiaomi Poco F1 launcher is now available for every Xiaomi smartphone

Xiaomi recently unveiled a new sub-smartphone brand in India by launching a premium smartphone at an affordable price tag. Just like most of the smartphones, the Xiaomi Poco F1 also comes with MIUI 9 based on Android Oreo with some additional customizations.

At the launch event, the company confirmed that the Xiaomi Poco F1 launcher will be available for other smartphones via Google Play store from 30th of August and the launcher is already available for download (on the 23rd of August) for free of cost with the courtesy of an XDA Developer.

Compared to the stock MIUI launcher, the Poco F1 launcher comes with an app tray along with a new and improved app search algorithm. The launcher comes pre-installed on the Xiaomi Poco F1 smartphone and is surely a head turner. As of now, the beta version of Poco F1 launcher comes with the model number 0.1.5 and works on any Xiaomi smartphone with MIUI skin and the same is also expected to work on any Android smartphone as well.

How to install Xiaomi Poco F1 launcher?

Download the APK from the given source and install the same by clicking on the APK

Install the APK and press the home button to enjoy the new launcher. Do note that the Poco launcher will install on top of the stock launcher.

If you plan to revert back to the stock launcher, then go to settings Installed Apps > Choose System launcher > and uninstall the update to get back the stock launcher.

The app weighs at 3.5 MB and can be installed even on an entry-level Xiaomi smartphone like the Redmi 5A, which just comes with 2 GB RAM.

Xiaomi Poco F1

The Xiaomi Poco F1 is the latest offering from the Xiaomi's sub smartphone brand Poco to offer flagship like specifications at an entry-level price tag. For an instance, the Xiaomi Poco F1 comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage for the price of Rs 20,999.

The Xiaomi Poco F1 also comes with a custom MIUI build especially made for the Poco F1. Here are the complete details on MIUI for Poco F1.