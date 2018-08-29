Xiaomi Poco F1 collects 200 crores in India: Sold-out in less than 5 minutes

Just like most of the Xiaomi Redmi series phones, the Xiaomi Poco F1 was sold-out within minutes on both Flipkart and Mi.com. And now, the company has officially announced that it has generated more than Rs 200,00,00,000 (two hundred crores) rupees on Flipkart and Mi India website.

This means the company has sold more than 86,956 Poco F1 smartphones in India in just a matter of minutes (considering the average price of Rs 23,000. On the first flash sale, the company only sold 6/64 GB and 6/128 GB storage and RAM models.

This is a massive leap for a new-smartphone company, and the results have been phenomenal. The company will be hosting the next flash sale on the 5th of September on Flipkart and Mi.com. However, one can still buy a Xiaomi Poco F1 smartphone using an F-code on Mi.com.

Xiaomi Poco F1 specifications

Specifications of the Poco F1 is the major highlight of the device, as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC powers the smartphone, which is also seen on the Samsung Galaxy Note9, which costs more than Rs 60,000.

The smartphone has a taller FHD+ IPS Liquid Crystal Display with an aspect ratio of 18.7:9 aspect ratio. However, the device still has a noticeable amount of notch on both top and the bottom portion of the smartphone. The smartphone has a plastic build, which is one of the drawbacks of the smartphone.

The Poco F1 has a dual camera setup on the back of the smartphone with a 12 MP primary sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and a 5 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has a 20 MP front-facing selfie camera with support for IR face unlock. This technology is similar to the one seen on the Xiaomi Mi 8. The smartphone also has a dual stereo speaker setup, which will help the smartphone to offer stereo sound effect.

The smartphone has a massive 4000 mAh battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 capability via USB type C port and a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack. The smartphone also has a liquid cooling system, which should help the smartphone to maintain a lower temperature, which will prevent CPU/GPU throttling.