Xiaomi Poco F1 first flash sale: Trips, Tricks, f-codes, and specifications

Models

Poco F1 with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage will retail for Rs 20,999

Poco F1 with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage will retail for Rs 23,999

Poco F1 with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage will retail for Rs 28,999 for the normal edition

Poco F1 (Kevlar) with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage will retail for Rs 29,999

Users with HDFC Debit card and credit cards (even on EMI transaction) can get the Poco F1 at a discounted price.

6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage will be available for Rs 19,999

6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage will be available for Rs 22,999

8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage will be available for Rs 27,999

8 GB RAM (kevlar) with 256 GB storage will be available for Rs 28,999

Tricks to successfully buy the Poco F1

Make sure that you have connected your smartphone or computer to a high-speed internet

Sign-in to Flipkart and Mi.com before

Save your payment cards, if you are going for a pre-paid order

Save your shipping address on Flipkart and Mi.com

start refreshing the page around 11:55 AM

As soon as the sale starts, add the specific model to the card and complete the payment

Offers on Xiaomi Poco F1

Flat Rs 1000 discount for HDFC Debit card and Credit card on all models

Mi Exchange scheme to return your old smartphone to get some credit

Jio Poco offer with benefits up to Rs 8,000, including Rs 2,400 instant cashback in terms of vouchers, Rs 5,600 off on booking flight and hotels on MakeMyTrip, and up to 6 GB of 4G data

Free three months subscription to Hungama Music

Xiaomi Poco F1 specifications

The Xiaomi Poco F1 has a 6.2-inch IPS Liquid Crystal Display with an FHD+ resolution, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass with a notch on top of the display. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC is powering the smartphone with 6/8 GB RAM and 64/128/256 GB internal storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion. The device uses the latest LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.1 storage module.

The smartphone has a plastic (polycarbonate build) except for the Kevlar edition, and the smartphone is available in five different colors. The phone has a USB type C port on the bottom portion of the device with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack on top of the smartphone.

Coming to the optics, the device has a dual camera vertical camera on the back with a fingerprint sensor. The phone has a 12 MP primary Sony IMX 363 sensor with 1.4-micron pixel size and an f/1.9 aperture and a secondary 5 MP depth sensor with 1.12-micron pixel size and an f/2.0 aperture. The primary camera can record 4K videos @ 30fps and slow-motion 1080p and 720p videos @ 240fps.

On the front, the device has a 20 MP selfie camera with an infrared flood illuminator, which will help the smartphone to detect your face even in pitch dark condition to unlock the smartphone using the Face Recognition and the Poco F1 is one of the most affordable smartphones to offer this feature. The selfie camera can record 1080p videos @ 30fps.

Both cameras offer AI portrait mode, Ai detection (10 different scenes) to provide unparallel photography experience on the Poco F1. However, there is no OIS on the primary camera, and the phone does not offer 4K video recording @ 60fps, even though the chipset supports the same.

Finally, the smartphone has a 4000 mAh battery with support for Qualcomm Quick charge 3.0 capability via USB type C slot. As anyone can guess, the device does not have wireless charging or IP certification.