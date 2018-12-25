ENGLISH

Xiaomi Poco F1 Armoured Edition with 6 GB RAM officially launched for Rs 23,999

Poco F1 Armoured Edition will be available from the 26th of December

    Xiaomi has finally unveiled a new Poco in India on Christmas Eve. As we expected, the company has launched an affordable iteration of the Armoured Edition with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage for Rs 23,999.

    Xiaomi Poco F1 Armoured Edition with 6 GB RAM officially launched

     

    Xiaomi Poco F1 Armoured Edition price and availability

    The Xiaomi Poco F1 Armoured Edition with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage for Rs 23,999 via Mi.com and Flipkart. The device will go on sale from the 26th of December on both platforms.

    Buy the Poco F1 Armoured Edition with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage here

    Xiaomi Poco F1 Armoured Edition specifications

    The Xiaomi Poco F1 Armoured Edition comes with a 6.18-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The smartphone has a Kevlar back panel, which offers a premium look compared to the other iterations of the Poco F1.

    The Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with powers the Armoured Edition Poco F1 with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage with a microSD card slot. The device also has a dual SIM card slot with support for dual VoLTE.

     

    The Poco F1 offers dual-channel Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and A-GPS, but misses out on NFC. The mobile phone has a dual camera setup with a 12 MP primary sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and a 5 MP depth camera. The phone also has a 20 MP selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability.

    The smartphone is fueled by a 4000 mAh battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ via USB type C port. The smartphone also has a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack with a dedicated DAC to improve audio output via a headphone jack.

    If you were waiting for an affordable version of the Armoured Poco F1, then this is the time to buy. We at GizBot will recommend the Poco F1 for those, who are looking for a gaming smartphone with high-end specs sheet at an affordable price. 

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 25, 2018, 16:20 [IST]
