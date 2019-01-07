Xiaomi launches two new Poco F1 skins for Rs. 299

Back in 2018, Xiaomi announced a sub-brand Poco and launched the first smartphone under this sub-brand dubbed Poco F1. The device priced starting from Rs. 20,999 is touted to be the cheapest flagship smartphone featuring the Snapdragon 845 SoC. And, it was launched to take on the other affordable flagship models such as the Asus Zenfone 5Z, OnePlus 6 and others.

Xiaomi Poco F1 skins

The key highlights of the Poco F1 include high-end features, superior hardware, aggressive pricing and custom cases and skins. The notable aspect is that you get all these benefits at a reasonable pricing. Soon after its announcement, the company launched Poco F1 Mobile Skins that are made with high-quality 3M Vinyl for these to last longer and provide realistic 3D textures.

Well, the first few skins for the Poco F1 are the Black Leather, Dark Camo, Black Sandstone and Ebony Wood. These four skins are priced at Rs. 299 for the interested buyers to use them. Now, the company has added two more Poco F1 skins as a new year gift for the users. These are the Matte Yellow and Black Matrix skins. Similar to the previous skins, these are also priced at Rs. 299 and can be bought either via Flipkart or Mi.com.

How to apply Poco F1 skin

In order to apply a skin, you need to first clean the rear of the Poco F1 with a microfiber cloth that comes with the skin. It removes smudges, dust and grease and ensures that the surface of the device is clean for a smooth application of the skin. Now, peel the wrapper of the skin without touching the adhesive and place half of it on the paper that comes with the skin. Place it on Poco F1 and align it with the camera and fingerprint cutout. Remove the paper and apply uniform pressure on the skin and remove the unwanted air bubbles.

Do make sure you use a heat gun at the highest temperature and apply heat across the skin. And, start rubbing the skin with a cloth that is provided in the kit. You can also use a hair dryer instead of a heat gun.