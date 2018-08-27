EMI offers on bestselling smartphones: OnePlus 6, Mi A2, Redmi Y2, Huawei Nova 3i and more

The E-commerce sites have been coming with several offers, just to allow the users to get the devices and other products at a much fair discounted price option. The prime ones- Flipkart and Amazon, have attracted way more consumers to their shopping platforms than any other platform.

It is just because of the fact that both offer great schemes like- good exchange offers, good discount on certain devices, no cost EMI option, protection damage plan at a reduced price rate and many more.

However, being specific to particular device like the OnePlus 6, then you will avail this device at Amazon with the best deal. The deal includes- with Exchange up to Rs. 8703 off, EMI starting at Rs. 1902 with no cost EMI.

Other special offers include Extra Rs. 1500 off on Exchange when you purchase the OnePlus, Rs. 1500 Instant Discount with Axis Bank Debit and Credit Cards, No Cost EMI available on all major credit cards and Bajaj Finserv EMI card, Free 12 month Accidental Damage Insurance (powered by Kotak 811), Idea: Rs. 2000 cashback, Kindle: Pay 6% for any Kindle eBook with a discount upto INR 500, and Prime Video: Stream on your Prime Video app and get Rs.250 as Amazon Pay Balance.

Here is a list of devices that we have shared below, which you can look and subsequently look for their related offers.

OnePlus 6 (EMI starts at Rs 1,664. To check no cost EMI offer) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key specs

6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V - 4A) Xiaomi Mi A2 (EMI starts at Rs 808. To check no cost EMI offer) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key specs

5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 Contrast ratio

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB / 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera and 20MP secondary camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3010mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Redmi Y2 (EMI starts at Rs 618. To check no cost EMI offer) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key specs

5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery Huawei Nova 3i (EMI starts at Rs 998. To check no cost EMI offer) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key specs

6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm (4 x 2.2GHz Cortex-A73 +4 x 1.7GHz Cortex-A53) with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3340mAh (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery Apple iPhone 8 Plus (EMI starts at Rs 3,461. To check no cost EMI offer) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key specs

5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor

3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance

2691mAh Battery Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (EMI starts at Rs 3,228. To check no cost EMI offer ) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key specs

6.4-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 516ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with Adreno 630 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP primary rear camera and 12MP secondary rear camera

8MP auto focus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus Buy This offer on Amazon

Key specs

6.2 inch Quad HD+ Display

6 GB RAM

64 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 400 GB

12MP + 12MP Dual Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Exynos 9810 Processor

3500 mAh Battery Huawei P20 Pro (EMI starts at Rs 3,090. To check no cost EMI offer) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key specs

6.1-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU

6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1

Dual SIM

40 MP + 20 MP + 8 MP camera

24MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus (EMI starts at Rs 1,045. To check no cost EMI offer) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key specs

5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Vivo NEX Buy This offer on Amazon

Key specs

6.59-inch (2316×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.3:9 aspect ratio display, DCI-P3 color gamut

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB storage

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP Dual PD rear camera andsecondary 5MP camera with f/2.4 aperture

8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging BlackBerry KEY2 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key specs

4.5-inch (1620 x 1080 pixels) 3:2 display with 433 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

4-row Physical QWERTY backlit keyboard with capacitive touch

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Hybrid dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and 12MP secondary rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor in space bar, Speed Key

4G VoLTE

3360mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Samsung Galaxy A8 Star Buy This offer on Amazon

Key specs

6.28-inch FHD+ (1080×2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP primary rear camera and 24MP secondary rear camera

24MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery with fast charging