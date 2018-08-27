EMI offers on bestselling smartphones: OnePlus 6, Mi A2, Redmi Y2, Huawei Nova 3i and more

Related Articles
The E-commerce sites have been coming with several offers, just to allow the users to get the devices and other products at a much fair discounted price option. The prime ones- Flipkart and Amazon, have attracted way more consumers to their shopping platforms than any other platform.
It is just because of the fact that both offer great schemes like- good exchange offers, good discount on certain devices, no cost EMI option, protection damage plan at a reduced price rate and many more.
However, being specific to particular device like the OnePlus 6, then you will avail this device at Amazon with the best deal. The deal includes- with Exchange up to Rs. 8703 off, EMI starting at Rs. 1902 with no cost EMI.
Other special offers include Extra Rs. 1500 off on Exchange when you purchase the OnePlus, Rs. 1500 Instant Discount with Axis Bank Debit and Credit Cards, No Cost EMI available on all major credit cards and Bajaj Finserv EMI card, Free 12 month Accidental Damage Insurance (powered by Kotak 811), Idea: Rs. 2000 cashback, Kindle: Pay 6% for any Kindle eBook with a discount upto INR 500, and Prime Video: Stream on your Prime Video app and get Rs.250 as Amazon Pay Balance.
Here is a list of devices that we have shared below, which you can look and subsequently look for their related offers.
OnePlus 6 (EMI starts at Rs 1,664. To check no cost EMI offer)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key specs
- 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V - 4A)
Xiaomi Mi A2 (EMI starts at Rs 808. To check no cost EMI offer)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key specs
- 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 Contrast ratio
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB / 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera and 20MP secondary camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3010mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Y2 (EMI starts at Rs 618. To check no cost EMI offer)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Huawei Nova 3i (EMI starts at Rs 998. To check no cost EMI offer)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm (4 x 2.2GHz Cortex-A73 +4 x 1.7GHz Cortex-A53) with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery
Apple iPhone 8 Plus (EMI starts at Rs 3,461. To check no cost EMI offer)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key specs
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
- 3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
- 2691mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (EMI starts at Rs 3,228. To check no cost EMI offer )
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key specs
- 6.4-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 516ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with Adreno 630 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP primary rear camera and 12MP secondary rear camera
- 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key specs
- 6.2 inch Quad HD+ Display
- 6 GB RAM
- 64 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 400 GB
- 12MP + 12MP Dual Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Exynos 9810 Processor
- 3500 mAh Battery
Huawei P20 Pro (EMI starts at Rs 3,090. To check no cost EMI offer)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key specs
- 6.1-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
- Dual SIM
- 40 MP + 20 MP + 8 MP camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus (EMI starts at Rs 1,045. To check no cost EMI offer)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key specs
- 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Vivo NEX
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key specs
- 6.59-inch (2316×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.3:9 aspect ratio display, DCI-P3 color gamut
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP Dual PD rear camera andsecondary 5MP camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging
BlackBerry KEY2
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key specs
- 4.5-inch (1620 x 1080 pixels) 3:2 display with 433 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- 4-row Physical QWERTY backlit keyboard with capacitive touch
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Hybrid dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and 12MP secondary rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor in space bar, Speed Key
- 4G VoLTE
- 3360mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Samsung Galaxy A8 Star
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key specs
- 6.28-inch FHD+ (1080×2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP primary rear camera and 24MP secondary rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery with fast charging