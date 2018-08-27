Buying guide: Best smartphones to buy in India this week

Prior to this ongoing week, we have seen phones of different price category, with diverse set of features. A user can't avoid the fact that in this week also they are likely to get to know detailed information of some feature-packed smartphones.

To cater you with the best buying guide, we have shared a list of phones below. You can go through and opt for the best possible device. We have phone like the Poco F1 that runs Android 8.1(Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0(Pie). It is equipped with a massive battery of 4000 mah, which features Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging.

The Moto G6 flaunts a 5.7-inch display, runs Android 8.0(Oreo). This device is fueled by a 3000 mah battery which comes with Turbo charging. If you are a Nokia phone lover, then the list also includes the Nokia 6.1 Plus. This mobile has attributes like 8.8-inch Full HD+ display and Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU.

Its battery comes with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, allowing your phone to get filled with energy in shorter span. There are some more handsets, which too have lot of valuable specs to be considered for.