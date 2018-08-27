Buying guide: Best smartphones to buy in India this week

Related Articles
Prior to this ongoing week, we have seen phones of different price category, with diverse set of features. A user can't avoid the fact that in this week also they are likely to get to know detailed information of some feature-packed smartphones.
To cater you with the best buying guide, we have shared a list of phones below. You can go through and opt for the best possible device. We have phone like the Poco F1 that runs Android 8.1(Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0(Pie). It is equipped with a massive battery of 4000 mah, which features Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging.
The Moto G6 flaunts a 5.7-inch display, runs Android 8.0(Oreo). This device is fueled by a 3000 mah battery which comes with Turbo charging. If you are a Nokia phone lover, then the list also includes the Nokia 6.1 Plus. This mobile has attributes like 8.8-inch Full HD+ display and Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU.
Its battery comes with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, allowing your phone to get filled with energy in shorter span. There are some more handsets, which too have lot of valuable specs to be considered for.
POCO F1
Best Price of POCO F1
Key specs
- 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with Samsung sensor
- 20MP front-facing camera with ƒ/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor, IR face unlock
- Dual 4G+ VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging
Motorola Moto G6
Best Price of Moto G6
Key specs
- 5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- P2i water-repellent nano coating
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
Nokia 6.1 Plus
Best Price of Nokia 6.1 Plus
Key specs
- 5.8-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio with 96% NTSC Color Gamut
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android P
- 16MP (RGB) rear camera and 5MP (Monochrome) secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0um pixel size
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3060mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Oppo F9 Pro
Best Price of Oppo F9 Pro
Key specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with VOOC Flash charge fast charging
Xiaomi Mi A2 (Mi 6X)
Best Price of Xiaomi Mi A2 (Mi 6X)
Key specs
- 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 Contrast ratio
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB / 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with LED flash and 20MP secondary camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3010mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy J8 2018
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J8 2018
Key specs
- 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Oppo F7
Best Price of Oppo F7
Key specs
- 6.23-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 25MP front-facing camer
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro
Key specs
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 2.0
Vivo V9
Best Price of Vivo V9
Key specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 5MP camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J6
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J6
Key specs
- 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Vivo Y83
Best Price of Vivo Y83
Key specs
- 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1
Best Price of Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1
Key specs
- 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus
Key specs
- 6-inch (1080 x 2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
OnePlus 6
Best Price of OnePlus 6
Key specs
- 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge
Oppo A5
Best Price of Oppo A5
Key specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery
Huawei Nova 3i
Best Price of Huawei Nova 3i
Key specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RA 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery
Vivo NEX
Best Price of Vivo NEX
Key specs
- 6.59-inch (2316×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.3:9 aspect ratio display, DCI-P3 color gamut
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging
Nokia 7 Plus
Best Price of Nokia 7 Plus
Key specs
- 6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Single / Dual SIM
- Android 8.0 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 8.1
- 12MP rear camera and 13 MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with ZEISS optics
- 4G VoLTE
- 3800mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy Note 9
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy Note 9
Key specs
- 6.4-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 516ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with Adreno 630 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP primary rear camera and 12MP secondary rear camera
- 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
iPhone SE
Best Price of iPhone SE
Key specs
- 4 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
- 12MP ISight Camera
- 1.2MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- 4K Recording And Slow Motion At 240fps
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
Key specs
- 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3500 MAh Battery
Huawei P20 Lite
Best Price of Huawei P20 Lite
Key specs
- 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19: 9 2.5D curved glass display with toughened glass protection
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Single / Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery with fast charging
Motorola Moto E5 Plus
Best Price of Moto E5 Plus
Key specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flas
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging, up to 18 hours of video playback
Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus 2018
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus 2018
Key specs
- 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture
- 16MP front camera and secondary 8MP camera with f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
Nokia 8 Sirocco
Best Price of Nokia 8 Sirocco
Key specs
- 5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) pOLED display, sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 700 nits brightness
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB DDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 12 MP primary rear camera + 13 MP secondary camera
- 5MP front-facing camera with 1.4um pixel size
- Fingerprint sensor, Barometer
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery with fast charging, Qi Wireless Charging