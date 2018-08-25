Upcoming Motorola smartphones expected to launch this year

In the previous year, Motorola phones were arrived with good numbers in the market. And users had great experience on using those devices. Bulged up with positive reviews and praiseworthy commentss, the makers are now gearing up for the launch of some more smartphones in this year as well.

The expected devices include Moto X5 which is a mid-range smartphone that comes with a set of quality features. The dual camera setup at the rear is the key attraction of the device, which capture sharp quality images and is good enough to shoot videos in HD quality.

The superb display quality of the smartphone offers enhanced watching experience. Performance wise the Moto C2 is decent as it can handle multitasking. It has the good primary camera which makes your photography and videography performance better. Each of the side consist an LED flash so that the cameras also can perform well in low light conditions.

Then there would be phone like the Moto C2 Plus. The real deal with this device is the battery backup. The phone offers a very solid battery backup along with the quick charging facility. The performance of the device is at par with the price of the device. Thus, if you are looking for a smartphone which really excels in the battery front, then this can be your best choice.

For rest other smartphones, you can check our list:

Motorola One Power (P30 Note) Rumoured Key Specs

6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

6GB / 4GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, 5MP secondary rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS

4850mAh battery with fast charging Moto X5 Rumoured Key Specs

a 5.2 inches (13.21 cm) Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels) IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen that is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass

powered by an Octa-core (2.15 GHz, Quad core, Kryo + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Kryo) Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 MSM8996 processor that is floated upon 64-bit architecture Android v8.0 (Oreo)

Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS with A-GPS, Glonass, NFC and USB type-C

a primary 16MP sensor along with a wide-angle 8MP sensor

a 16MP sensor with a dedicated LED flash at the front.

3250 mAh Li-ion battery Moto C2 Rumoured Key Specs

a 5.2-inch IPS LCD HD display which exhibits a screen resolution of 720 x 1,280 pixels

a 1GB RAM

a 1.2GHz Cortex A53 quad-core processor

8MP primary camera

5MP front-facing len

a 2,100mAh Li-ion battery Moto C2 Plus Rumoured Key Specs

a 5.5-inch HD IPS display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1,280 pixels

powered by a 1.4Ghz Cortex A53 Quad-core processor

Android v8.1 (Oreo)

13MP primary camera

8PM Front Camera

2/3GB RAM

a powerful 4,000mAh Li-Polymer battery Moto M2 Rumoured Key Specs

a 5.5-inch IPS LCD Full HD (1,080 x 1,920 pixels) display and features a metal body

a 2.3GHz Octa-Core Cortex A53 processor seated upon MediaTek MT6757 chipset

4GB of RAM and Mali-T880 MP2 graphics card

The phone runs on Android v7.1.1 (Nougat) operating system

A 16MP back camera and an 8MP selfie snapper

3250 mAh Battery Moto E6 Plus Rumoured Key Specs

5 inch 1440 x 720 pixels touchscreen display

Octa Core MediaTek processor

32 GB internal storage, Expandable up to 32 GB, Micro SD card slot

2/3 GB of RAM

13 MP rear camera with LED Flash

8 MP front facing camera

5000 mAh Li-ion battery