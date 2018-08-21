ENGLISH

Best smartphones to buy this week in India starting from Rs. 7,000

    In the past weeks, users have already seen and purchased devices starting from entry-level to mid-range, and high-end category. These phones have diverse set of features depending on their types.

    Best smartphones to buy this week in India starting from Rs. 7,000

    It was good thing to note that you were given an option to purchase a device at a suitable price point. In this week also you are going to get a desirable choice to select a device off the shelves. As, it is mandatory to inform you that we have introduced a list of smartphones irrespective of different category starting at Rs. 7,000.

    The list has high-end phones like the Apple iPhone X which is known for great screen, premium and strong design, powerful TrueDepth camera and many more amazing features.

    Then we have the Redmi 5A which is a perfect balance of dependable hardware and software under a budget. It has all the characteristics to be the leader in its segment. In the mid-range category, we have phones like the Honor 9 Lite which has looks of an expensive phone.

    The mobile comes with vibrant 18:9 display, capable front camera, and runs the latest Android. The list has some other devices which also come with spectacular features, that the users will definitely feel attractive about.

    Apple iPhone X

    Key Features

    • 5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio (typical), 625 cd/m2 max brightness, 3D Touch
    • Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor
    • 64GB and 256GB storage options
    • iOS 11
    • Water and dust resistant (IP67)
    • 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras
    • 7MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

    Samsung Galaxy Note9

    Key Features

    • 6.4-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 516ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with Adreno 630 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 2.1)
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP primary rear camera and 12MP secondary rear camera with f/2.4 aperture
    • 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery with fast charging both on wired and wireless (WPC and PMA) charging

     

    Motorola Moto E5 Plus

    Key Features

    • 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery with fast charging, up to 18 hours of video playback

    Xiaomi Redmi 5A

    Key Features

    • 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with 1000: 1 contrast ratio, 72% (typ) / 68% (min) color gamut
    • 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum)

    Motorola Moto G6

    Key Features

    • 5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging

    Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

    Key Features

    • 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash
    • Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery

    Samsung Galaxy J8 2018

    Key Features

    • 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery

    Oppo F7

    Key Features

    • 6.23-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory
    • 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture
    • 25MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

    Key Features

    • 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

    Vivo V9

    Key Features

    • 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
    • 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash and secondary 5MP camera
    • 24MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3260mAh battery

    Oppo A3s

    Key Features

    • 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera with f/2.4 aperture
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery

    Samsung Galaxy J6

    Key Features

    • 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 5

    Key Features

    • 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

    Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus

    Key Features

    • 6-inch (1080 x 2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • 16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
    • 24MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery

    Xiaomi Redmi Y2 64GB

    Key Features

    • 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery

    OnePlus 6

    Key Features

    • 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V - 4A)

    Honor 9 Lite

    Key Features

    • 5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, PDAF
    • 13MP front-facing camera, secondary 2MP camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery (typical)

    Huawei Nova 3i

    Key Features

    • 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut
    • Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
    • 4GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
    • 24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3340mAh (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery

    Nokia 7 Plus

    Key Features

    • 6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Single / Dual SIM
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 8.1
    • 12MP rear camera and 13 MP secondary camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera with ZEISS optics
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3800mAh battery with fast charging

    Huawei P20 PRO

    Key Features

    • 6.1-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU
    • 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
    • Dual SIM
    • 40 MP + 20 MP+ 8 MP rear camera
    • 24MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery with fast charging

    Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

    Key Features

    • 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
    • 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • Iris Scanner
    • Fingerprint
    • IP68
    • 3500 MAh Battery

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 21, 2018, 16:57 [IST]
