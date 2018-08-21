Best smartphones to buy this week in India starting from Rs. 7,000

Related Articles
- Oppo F9 Pro top features you should know: VOOC flash charge, gradient back and more
-
- Realme 2 India launch pegged for August 28
- List of Nokia smartphones available in India expected to get Android 9 Pie update
- Did Huawei use DSLR to promote Nova 3 sample selfies shots?
- Oppo F9 Pro launched in India starting Rs. 19,990; sale debuts on August 31
- Alleged Realme 2 retail box image hits the web
In the past weeks, users have already seen and purchased devices starting from entry-level to mid-range, and high-end category. These phones have diverse set of features depending on their types.
It was good thing to note that you were given an option to purchase a device at a suitable price point. In this week also you are going to get a desirable choice to select a device off the shelves. As, it is mandatory to inform you that we have introduced a list of smartphones irrespective of different category starting at Rs. 7,000.
SEE ALSO: List of Nokia smartphones available in India expected to get Android 9 Pie update
The list has high-end phones like the Apple iPhone X which is known for great screen, premium and strong design, powerful TrueDepth camera and many more amazing features.
Then we have the Redmi 5A which is a perfect balance of dependable hardware and software under a budget. It has all the characteristics to be the leader in its segment. In the mid-range category, we have phones like the Honor 9 Lite which has looks of an expensive phone.
SEE ALSO: Best smartphones to watch YouTube Video: Signature Devices
The mobile comes with vibrant 18:9 display, capable front camera, and runs the latest Android. The list has some other devices which also come with spectacular features, that the users will definitely feel attractive about.
Apple iPhone X
Best Price of Apple iPhone X
Key Features
- 5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display display, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio (typical), 625 cd/m2 max brightness, 3D Touch
- Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor
- 64GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 11
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Samsung Galaxy Note9
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy Note9
Key Features
- 6.4-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 516ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with Adreno 630 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP primary rear camera and 12MP secondary rear camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging both on wired and wireless (WPC and PMA) charging
Motorola Moto E5 Plus
Best Price of Motorola Moto E5 Plus
Key Features
- 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging, up to 18 hours of video playback
Xiaomi Redmi 5A
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi 5A
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with 1000: 1 contrast ratio, 72% (typ) / 68% (min) color gamut
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum)
Motorola Moto G6
Best Price of Moto G6
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1
Best Price of Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1
Key Features
- 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J8 2018
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J8 2018
Key Features
- 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Oppo F7
Best Price of Oppo F7
Key Features
- 6.23-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro
Key Features
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Vivo V9
Best Price of Vivo V9
Key Features
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash and secondary 5MP camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
Oppo A3s
Best Price of Oppo A3s
Key Features
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery
Samsung Galaxy J6
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J6
Key Features
- 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
Key Features
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus
Key Features
- 6-inch (1080 x 2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Y2 64GB
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Y2
Key Features
- 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
OnePlus 6
Best Price of OnePlus 6
Key Features
- 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V - 4A)
Honor 9 Lite
Best Price of Honor 9 Lite
Key Features
- 5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, PDAF
- 13MP front-facing camera, secondary 2MP camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery (typical)
Huawei Nova 3i
Best Price of Huawei Nova 3i
Key Features
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery
Nokia 7 Plus
Best Price of Nokia 7 Plus
Key Features
- 6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Single / Dual SIM
- Android 8.0 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 8.1
- 12MP rear camera and 13 MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with ZEISS optics
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3800mAh battery with fast charging
Huawei P20 PRO
Best Price of Huawei P20 PRO
Key Features
- 6.1-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
- Dual SIM
- 40 MP + 20 MP+ 8 MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
Key Features
- 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3500 MAh Battery