Best smartphones to buy this week in India starting from Rs. 7,000

In the past weeks, users have already seen and purchased devices starting from entry-level to mid-range, and high-end category. These phones have diverse set of features depending on their types.

It was good thing to note that you were given an option to purchase a device at a suitable price point. In this week also you are going to get a desirable choice to select a device off the shelves. As, it is mandatory to inform you that we have introduced a list of smartphones irrespective of different category starting at Rs. 7,000.

The list has high-end phones like the Apple iPhone X which is known for great screen, premium and strong design, powerful TrueDepth camera and many more amazing features.

Then we have the Redmi 5A which is a perfect balance of dependable hardware and software under a budget. It has all the characteristics to be the leader in its segment. In the mid-range category, we have phones like the Honor 9 Lite which has looks of an expensive phone.

The mobile comes with vibrant 18:9 display, capable front camera, and runs the latest Android. The list has some other devices which also come with spectacular features, that the users will definitely feel attractive about.