List of Nokia smartphones available in India expected to get Android 9 Pie update

Nokia phones are known for sturdy and compact built. Nowadays, these devices are designed with more sophistication, making a user go seamless while operating the phone. The company often keeps these devices updated with the latest OS. Even this time the company doesn't shun away with the launch of "Android 9 Pie".
It is glad to see that Nokia has already brought Android Pie update to three of its other phones- the Nokia 6.1, Nokia 7, and Nokia 8 Sirocco, though only in China. With the unveiling of Android 9 Pie, the company is also looking forward to update some more devices with this new OS.
Android 9 comes with amazing feature like IEEE 802.11mc WiFi protocol which is also known as Wi-Fi Round-Trip-Time (RTT). It's one of the best features that Android fans are waiting for. This new feature enables indoor GPS style tracking by determining your location within a building and facilitating turn-by-turn directions to help you navigate indoors.
It means you can now find your way across short distances within malls and large buildings. The OS also comes with Adaptive Battery, which learns the apps you use the most and prioritizes battery for them, while on the other hand, Adaptive Brightness learns how you like to set the brightness in different settings, and does it automatically for you. There are many more exciting features which the users can experience in the smartphones that we have shared below as a list.
Nokia 3.1 32GB
Best price of Nokia 3.1
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (720 x 1440 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750N (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal memory / 3GB RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2990mAh battery
Nokia 2.1
Best price of Nokia 2.1
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display, anti-fingerprint coating
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 1GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition), upgradable to Android P
- Dual SIM
- 8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4100mAh battery
Nokia 5.1
Best price of Nokia 5.1 32GB
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch ( 1080×2160 pixels) FHD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P18 (MT6755S) processor
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal memory / 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Nokia 6.1 (Nokia 6 2018) 64GB
Best price of Nokia 6.1
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh built-in battery with fast charging
Nokia 8 Sirocco
Best price of Nokia 8 Sirocco
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) pOLED display, sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 700 nits brightness
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB DDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 12 MP primary rear camera + 13 MP secondary camera
- 5MP front-facing camera with 1.4um pixel size
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery with fast charging, Qi Wireless Charging
Nokia 7 Plus
Best price of Nokia 7 Plus
Key Specs
- 6 inch FHD+ 2.5D Curved Display
- 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Processor
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB On-Board Storage
- 12MP + 13MP Dual Camera With Dual-Tone LED Flash And PDAF And ZEISS Optics
- 16MP Front Facing Camera
- USB Type-C
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 3300 MAh Battery
Nokia 6
Best price of Nokia 6
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR3 RAM, 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh built-in battery
Nokia 2
Best price of Nokia 2
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD LTPS LCD In-Cell Touch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.3 GHz quad-core Snapdragon 212 Mobile Platform with Adreno 304 GPU
- 1GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) OS/Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4100mAh battery
Nokia 5 3GB RAM
Best price of Nokia 5 3GB RAM
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass display, 500 nits brightness
- 1.4 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 430 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB / 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM
- 13MP autofocus rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP autofocus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Nokia 8
Best price of Nokia 8
Key Specs
- 5.3-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD LCD display at 554ppi pixel density, sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 700 nits brightness
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB DDR4X RAM
- 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android O
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP (Colour) primary camera with OIS + 13MP (Mono) camera
- 13MP auto focus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3090mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Nokia 3
Best price of Nokia 3
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass display, 450 nits brightness
- 1.3GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 MP1 GPU
- 2GBGB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM
- 8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture, 1.12um pixel size
- 8MP autofocus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 2650mAh battery