List of Nokia smartphones available in India expected to get Android 9 Pie update

Nokia phones are known for sturdy and compact built. Nowadays, these devices are designed with more sophistication, making a user go seamless while operating the phone. The company often keeps these devices updated with the latest OS. Even this time the company doesn't shun away with the launch of "Android 9 Pie".

It is glad to see that Nokia has already brought Android Pie update to three of its other phones- the Nokia 6.1, Nokia 7, and Nokia 8 Sirocco, though only in China. With the unveiling of Android 9 Pie, the company is also looking forward to update some more devices with this new OS.

Android 9 comes with amazing feature like IEEE 802.11mc WiFi protocol which is also known as Wi-Fi Round-Trip-Time (RTT). It's one of the best features that Android fans are waiting for. This new feature enables indoor GPS style tracking by determining your location within a building and facilitating turn-by-turn directions to help you navigate indoors.

It means you can now find your way across short distances within malls and large buildings. The OS also comes with Adaptive Battery, which learns the apps you use the most and prioritizes battery for them, while on the other hand, Adaptive Brightness learns how you like to set the brightness in different settings, and does it automatically for you. There are many more exciting features which the users can experience in the smartphones that we have shared below as a list.

Nokia 3.1 32GB Best price of Nokia 3.1

Key Specs

5.2-inch (720 x 1440 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750N (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB internal memory / 3GB RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2990mAh battery Nokia 2.1 Best price of Nokia 2.1

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display, anti-fingerprint coating

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

1GB LPDDR3 RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition), upgradable to Android P

Dual SIM

8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4100mAh battery Nokia 5.1 Best price of Nokia 5.1 32GB

Key Specs

5.5-inch ( 1080×2160 pixels) FHD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P18 (MT6755S) processor

2GB RAM with 16GB internal memory / 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Nokia 6.1 (Nokia 6 2018) 64GB Best price of Nokia 6.1

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh built-in battery with fast charging Nokia 8 Sirocco Best price of Nokia 8 Sirocco

Key Specs

5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) pOLED display, sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 700 nits brightness

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB DDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Single / Dual SIM

12 MP primary rear camera + 13 MP secondary camera

5MP front-facing camera with 1.4um pixel size

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery with fast charging, Qi Wireless Charging Nokia 7 Plus Best price of Nokia 7 Plus

Key Specs

6 inch FHD+ 2.5D Curved Display

2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Processor

4GB RAM

64GB On-Board Storage

12MP + 13MP Dual Camera With Dual-Tone LED Flash And PDAF And ZEISS Optics

16MP Front Facing Camera

USB Type-C

Fingerprint Sensor

3300 MAh Battery Nokia 6 Best price of Nokia 6

Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB LPDDR3 RAM, 32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh built-in battery Nokia 2 Best price of Nokia 2

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD LTPS LCD In-Cell Touch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.3 GHz quad-core Snapdragon 212 Mobile Platform with Adreno 304 GPU

1GB LPDDR3 RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) OS/Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4100mAh battery Nokia 5 3GB RAM Best price of Nokia 5 3GB RAM

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass display, 500 nits brightness

1.4 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 430 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB / 2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) OS

Dual SIM

13MP autofocus rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

8MP autofocus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Nokia 8 Best price of Nokia 8

Key Specs

5.3-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD LCD display at 554ppi pixel density, sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 700 nits brightness

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB DDR4X RAM

64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android O

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

13MP (Colour) primary camera with OIS + 13MP (Mono) camera

13MP auto focus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3090mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Nokia 3 Best price of Nokia 3

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass display, 450 nits brightness

1.3GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 MP1 GPU

2GBGB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS

Dual SIM

8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture, 1.12um pixel size

8MP autofocus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS

2650mAh battery