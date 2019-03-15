Apple WWDC 2019 Schedule revealed: Expected to announce iOS 13, macOS 10.15, watchOS 6, and tvOS 13 News oi-Vivek Apple WWDC 2019 will happen in San Jose CA

Apple is most likely to launch the new set of affordable iPads and Apple TV streaming service on the 25th of March launch event. Now, Apple has officially confirmed the scheduled for the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference 2019 or the Apple WWDC 2019.

Apple Worldwide Developers Conference 2019 is scheduled from 3rd of June to 7th of June, where the company will be announcing the next generation of iOS and macOS software for iPhones and Macs. Here are some of the new software and features that Apple will announce at WWDC 2019.

iOS 13

At the conference, Apple is most likely to announce iOS 13, the iOS 12 successor for the iPhones. The Apple iPhone SE, Apple iPhone 6, Apple iPhone 6 Plus, Apple iPhone 6S Plus, Apple iPhone 7, Apple iPhone 7 Plus, Apple iPhone 8, Apple iPhone 8 Plus, Apple iPhone X, Apple iPhone XR, Apple iPhone XS, and the Apple iPhone XS Max will support iOS 13.

The company will demonstrate some of the new features and changes incorporated in the upcoming iOS for iPhones and iPads.

macOS 10.15

The macOS 10.5 will be the macOS Mojave 10.14 successor, which is also expected to bring in a lot of new features, including the native iOS app support on the macOS eco-system.

watchOS 6

The watchOS 6 will be available to Apple Watch (all four generations), which will further enhance the smart-watch usage experience.

tvOS 13

The tvOS 13 will power the Apple TV hardware, which is expected to come with a new UI to support the upcoming Apple TV streaming service.

Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing said

WWDC is Apple's biggest event of the year. It brings thousands of the most creative and dedicated developers from around the world together with over a thousand Apple engineers to learn about our latest platform innovations and to connect as a community. Our developers are incredibly passionate about creating the next generation of mind-blowing experiences for the world through apps. We can't wait to get together with them and share what's next.

