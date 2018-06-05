List of iOS 12, watchOS 5, tvOS 12 supported devices

At the WWDC 2018 on Monday, Apple announced the iOS 12, watchOS 5 and tvOS 12 along with others. The iOS 12 beta will be made available for download later this year. Notably, Apple has a legendary software support as even the dated models launched back in 2013 can get the software update rolled out this year. This is something that we usually do not see in the Android ecosystem.

Here's a list of supported devices those will get the iOS 12 update.

iPhone X

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone SE and iPhone 5s

12.9-inch iPad Pro (both generations)

10.5-inch iPad Pro and 9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad 6 and iPad 5

iPad Air 2 and iPad Air

iPad mini 2, 3 and 4

iPod touch 6th-generation

Remember that though your device is included in this list, there is a chance for some iOS 12 features to not be compatible with the device. So, these features might not work on your device due to the dated hardware. For instance, "Hey Siri" will work only on iPhone 6s or later models. If you want to experience all the new features of iOS 12, then you will have to upgrade your iPhone or iPad. Check out the new features of iOS 12 from here.

If your device supports iOS 12, you can go ahead and install the beta version on your device. You will have to take a few necessary precautions before installing iOS 12 beta on your device such as data backup. You can check how to install iOS 12 beta on your iPhone or iPad from here.

When it comes to watchOS 5, the users of the first generation Apple Watch will not get the update. Otherwise, all the users of the smartwatch will get the watchOS 5 update. Check out the new features of watchOS 5 from here. The tvOS 12 will support 4th generation Apple TV or later models that currently run tvOS 11.