Apple WWDC18: iOS 12, Group FaceTime, Siri Shortcuts, and more announced

Apple has announced iOS 12, the latest version of its mobile operating system, designed to make everyday tasks faster and more responsive. iOS 12 aims to change the way iOS users see the world using AR.

The new update also brings Memoji and Group FaceTime, and with Screen Time, helps customers understand and take control of the time they spend interacting with their iOS devices. iOS 12 also introduces Siri Shortcuts, enabling Siri to work with any app.

Let's have a look at some of the exciting announcements at WWDC18:

AR enhancements

ARKit 2 enables developers to create innovative AR apps for Apple's AR platform, with new tools to integrate shared experiences, persistent AR experiences tied to a specific location, object detection, and image tracking, making AR apps even more dynamic. Designed in collaboration with Pixar, a new open file format, usdz, makes it easy to experience AR nearly anywhere in iOS, including apps like Messages, Safari, Mail, Files, and News, delivering powerful graphics and animation features.

Memoji

Apple introduced Memoji, a more customizable and personalized version of the Animoji where users can create their unique Animoji. Users can create designed Memoji right within Messages by choosing from a set of inclusive and diverse characteristics to form a unique personality. The existing set of Animoji also expands with ghost, koala, tiger and T. rex. All Animoji and Memoji now feature winks and tongue detection to capture even more expressions.

New camera effects bring Animoji, Filters, Text, and Stickers to Messages and FaceTime. Filters like comic book and watercolor add personality to photos and videos, new labels and shapes let users add captions and titles to highlight parts of an image, and stickers can be placed using iMessage sticker packs.

Group FaceTime

With iOS 12, the company finally added the feature everyone was waiting for. With Group FaceTime, it's easy to chat with multiple people at the same time. Participants can be added at any time, join later if the conversation is still active and choose to join using video or audio from an iPhone, iPad or Mac - or even participate using FaceTime audio from Apple Watch.

Siri Shortcuts

Siri Shortcuts deliver a new, much faster way to get things done with the ability for any app to work with Siri. Users can customize Shortcuts by creating a simple voice command to kick off the task or download the new Shortcuts app to create a series of actions from different apps that can be carried out with a simple tap or customized voice command. It's easy for developers to take advantage of this new capability using Shortcut APIs.

Screen Time

Screen Time provides users with detailed information and tools to help them better understand and control the time they spend on apps and websites. Daily and weekly Activity Reports show the total time spent on individual apps, usage across categories of apps, how many notifications are received and how often iPhone or iPad are picked up. Screen Time also gives parents access to their child's Activity Report right from their own iOS devices using Family Sharing in iCloud, and allows them to schedule times to limit when a child's iOS device can be used, such as during bedtime.