Apple announces dates for WWDC 2018; What to expect?

Apple has announced that the registrations for its upcoming WWDC (Worldwide Developer Conference) 2018 developer conference is now open. The company's four-day long keynote presentation will start on June 4 and it will go on until June 8. Just like last year, the conference will be held in San Jose, California.

As stated, developers interested in attending the WWDC 2018 event can now register for the same. Do note that registrations will open until Thursday, March 22 at 10:00 AM PDT. In any case, Apple is expected to host a lot of developers and engineers at the event.

"When technology connects with creativity, incredible ideas come to life. This summer, we invite thousands of talented minds from around the world to join us and turn their ideas into reality," states Apple's official webpage for the upcoming WWDC 2018 developer conference.

What to expect Every year at WWDC, Apple announces the new iteration of its iOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS operating systems. Likewise, the company is expected to unveil the iOS 12, macOS 10.14, tvOS 12, and watchOS 5 operating systems. Usually WWDC starts with Apple's keynote which takes place on the first day of the event. This means, the Cupertino-giant will deliver its keynote speech on June 4 this year, where it will reveal all the details about its four new major software platforms. iPhone SE 2 launch likely Reports coming from China claim that Apple may take the wraps off the iPhone SE 2 at this year's WWDC. The iPhone SE successor is also said to feature a 4.2-inch display, an Apple A10 Fusion SoC, and 2GB of RAM. The handset is further speculated to come in 32GB and 128GB default storage variants. While we have heard no official word yet, Apple often unveils new devices at its Worldwide Developers Conference. 8 Ways To Make Your iPhone Battery Last Longer! MacBooks Last year, Apple had unveiled a new version of MacBook at WWDC 2017. So it is highly likely that the company follows suit and announces the MacBook 2018 at the upcoming WWDC 2018. Other than that, there are rumors that Apple could announce an upgraded MacBook Pro, a new MacBook Air, and a new iPad Pro that has the same design as the iPhone X. Of course, we are just speculating at the moment, but more details will emerge in the following days.

