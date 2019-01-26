Apple patent shows contact info on Home Screen on iOS

Apple seems to be planning to make the iPhone's screen a little more useful. The company has filed for a new patent that will bring some changes to the home screen icons. Basically, the future iOS will allow users to make calls directly from the home screen.

The new patent falls in line with the one filed back in 2008, so there's a possibility that the company might be working on the same concept. Adding the COntacts app to the home screen, as seen in the patent, looks like a good change. users only have to open the app and tap on the contact and then select the option of "Add to Home Screen."

This will let users top access the contact just by tapping on the Home screen. It's unclear whether the users will be able to add icons of the contacts or simply open the contact card. The patent also mentions a smart implementation tech which says, "in one aspect, an icon associated with an entity can be temporarily displayed on the mobile device based on the proximity of the mobile device to the entity."

This also means that if a user is near a friend they are trying to catch up with, the contact icon might show up on the screen for a limited time, allowing the user to quickly contact them and plan a meeting.

With Apple allowing customization on the home screen, it will give an extra edge to the iPhones. Google also has a new tech in works to display contacts smartly, however, it would appear in "Slices" in the app drawer instead of the home screen. We might see the new feature with the rollout of iOS 13 which might be launched in WWDC 2019.