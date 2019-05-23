Apple sends out media invite for WWDC 2019: What to expect from WWDC 2019? News oi-Vivek

Apple is getting ready for WWDC 2019 (World Wide Developers Conference), and the company started sending out media invites to select developers and publications. The WWDC is scheduled to happen on the 3rd of June in McEnery Convention Center, California.

The media invite for the WWDC 2019 does hint towards some of the announcements that Apple might make. The company might not launch any new hardware, but the company is most likely to showcase the next iteration of Apple software for iPhone, Apple Watch, Mac, and Apple TV.

Here are the possible announcements of WWDC 2019

iOS13

iOS 13 will be the next big OS for iPhones and iPads. The company is expected to announce a lot of features, which will increase the overall productivity on full-screen notch-iPhones like the Apple iPhone X, Apple iPhone XR, and the Apple iPhone XS. For the first time, iOS13 will support native dark mode, which will help to save a lot of battery, especially on those iPhones with OLED display.

macOS 10.15

The macOS 10.15 will be available for iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro models. The macOS 10.15 is also expected to introduce a lot of new features including a cross-platform project "Marzipan", which enables to use iOS apps on Mac computers running on macOS 10.15.

watchOS 6

watchOS 6 is expected to be available for Apple Watch. For the first time, Apple is expected to announce a dedicated app store for Apple Watch, where, users can download apps and services directly on the watch, without depending on an iPhone.

tvOS

Apple tvOS is expected to add minor UI chages, which will enhance the overall smart-tv experience. The company is also expected to rollout the much anticipated Apple+ features as well. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about WWDC 2019 and what we can expect from the biggest developers conference from Apple?