macOS Mojave To Support iOS Apps Starting from 2019

At the WWDC 2018, Apple introduced to the upcoming features to the iOS 12, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. It also clarified about the fact that, the company will not unify the iOS and macOS what so ever. However, the company is working on a new project, where the developers could easily port iOS apps to macOS, starting from 2019.

In fact, some of the newly launched apps like News, Stocks, Voice memos, and Home apps are ported from the iOS counterpart, which makes it easy for developers to port from one platform to another without changing much of a code. Additionally, the Microsoft Office suite will be available directly from Apple App Store in macOS Mojave.

The challenges:

The main challenge when porting an app from iOS to macOS will be in terms of controllability. Most of the iOS apps are controlled using the touch input, whereas no mac supports touch input till date and the developer has to reprogramme some of the aspects of an app or a game to be able to control it using the conventional input methods like a mouse and a keypad.

To solve this issue, Apple is working on a new set of algorithms by directly integrating the iOS's UIKit into the macOS. The iOS app porting platform for macOS is still under construction and the tool will be made available for developers by the year 2019.

Advantages:

iOS was always ahead in terms of a number of apps and games compared to any other operating system. However, on the other hand, there were just a handful of developers for macOS. This will resolve this issue and it will help Apple to add a large number of Apps from the iOS catalog to compete against the Windows 10, which also did a similar thing a few years before.

Conclusion:

The macOS Mojave seems like the biggest macOS update that we have seen in years, the Dark Mode, Metal 2 updates, built in news are just some of the features that make the Mojave, one of the greatest macOS update that we have ever seen. The macOS Mojave will be available for all the macs, which support macOS High Sierra.