Apple might introduce Dark Mode for macOS at WWDC later tonight

Apple is hosting its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC 2018) today. The WWDC will begin in a couple of hours and it is expected that Apple will introduce a number of upgraded for its software suite. The updates will be available for the Apple devices including macOS, tvOS, iOS, and watchOS.

It is also expected that during the WWDC Apple will reveal details about the successor to macOS High Sierra. The successor to macOS High Sierra is also expected to grab attention largely due to the rumors about the incoming cross-platform app support.

Going with the recent leak from a known developer Steve Troughton-Smith, the next version of macOS will feature another great addition to the software. Smith has also shared the images of macOS 10.14 that reveals some interesting features related to the Apple's upcoming operating system. The images shared shows an OS featuring a new dark theme, which is said be a new toggle-able option that has been added to macOS.

It is being reported that the leak originated from a video link that appears in the Mac App Store API. The video also reveals that the next version of macOS will feature a new App store along with video preview support. The video is said to highlight a new Apple News app and also give a first look at the Xcode 10. The Xcode 10 is Apple's (IDE) integrated development environment (IDE) for macOS. The Xcode 10 helps the developers in developing new apps on the platform.

Further, it is expected that the dark mode will please a large number of users as the dark theme that is available currently for the macOS only makes changes in the appearance of the menu bar and dock. Whereas, the full Dark theme in the leak shows the changes in the OS in all aspects which gives it a completely different appeal.

It is being speculated that the next version of macOS could be named Mojave considering the new Mac wallpapers that resemble mountains or sand dunes captured at twilight. It is also being said that Apple might roll out two new wallpapers with macOS 10.14. The wallpapers will be of a day and night variant to represent the light and dark system themes.