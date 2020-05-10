Apple iPhone 12 Pro Vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20+: Expectations From Upcoming Flagships

How Would The Apple iPhone 12 Pro And Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ Look

Apple is likely to launch at least three devices and the iPhone 12 Pro is likely to be a middle ground, offering all the features that the most premium model might offer. This device will have a slightly compact form factor and is expected to have a smaller notch compared to the current generation iPhones.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ might look similar to the Galaxy S20 Ultra and is likely to maintain a punch-hole design. Overall, these devices might look similar if not identical to their predecessors.

Will Both Phones Have The Best Display?

Considering the recent developments, the iPhone 12 Pro and the Galaxy Note 20+ might come with a higher-refresh-rate display. The Galaxy Note 20+ might offer a QHD+ panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, whereas the iPhone 12 Pro might continue to offer an FHD+ panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Both smartphones are likely to be compatible with HDR 10+ standards with native support for HDR streaming on streaming platforms. And both models are guaranteed to offer a higher screen-to-body ratio.

Which One Will Have More Powerful Processor?

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro is likely to be powered by the A14 Bionic chipset, which is likely to be based on 5nm fabrication, making it more efficient than the A13 Bionic. Not just that, the processor will pack more transistors, increasing the overall performance without compromising battery life.

The Galaxy Note 20+ might use the Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 (depending on the market) and the performance of the Galaxy Note 20+ will be similar to the S20 series. However, software optimizations might help the device to get a little more horsepower.

The iPhone 12 Pro will continue to be the most powerful smartphone if the speculations turn out to be true and it is likely to offer an upgraded GPU to enhance the gaming experience.

Which One Will Have Better Camera Setup?

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ is likely to have a quad-camera solution with a primary camera offering at least 108MP resolution. Leaks suggest that it will have a 150MP resolution along with support for 8K video recording and processing.

Apple might continue to use a low-resolution wider aperture 12MP sensor and it is likely to offer a LiDAR sensor, similar to the one found on the newly launched iPad Pro.

Camera performance depends on a lot of parameters, including camera quality, post-processing, and ISP. These phones are likely to set a new benchmark in the smartphone camera photography and we have to wait to see which one will outperform the other.

Which Model Will Last Throughout The Day?

The Galaxy Note 20+ will have a bigger capacity battery when compared to the iPhone 12 Pro for sure. However, both models are likely to offer a day's power on a single charge and these devices will continue to offer features like fast and wireless charging. Rumors also suggest that Samsung might finally introduce a new technology battery probably based on graphene, which might revolutionize the smartphone industry.

Tough To Pick A Clear Winner

If you ask me to pick a winner amongst these two, I won't be able to do that as these are just speculations, and devices behave differently in real-world usage. I have used the iPhone 11 and the Galaxy Note 10+ and I like the display on Samsung's offering, whereas the camera and battery life are excellent on the iPhone 11, so I would say both models will have their own pros and cons. We have to wait until their launch to test and compared these devices to find out which one has an upper hand.