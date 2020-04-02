Just In
Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ 5G With Android 10 OS Stops By Geekbench
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is likely to get its successor in the coming months. The Galaxy Note 20+ is the rumored handset that just stopped by the leaks factory. Until now, the leaks didn't spill enough beans on the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 series. However, the new benchmark website's listing drops some major clues.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ Spotted Online
The alleged Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ has appeared on Geekbench with the model number Samsung SM-N986U. According to the Geekbench listing, the upcoming flagship handset will make use of the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. This chipset comes with an integrated modem for 5G connectivity.
The smartphone is further listed with 8GB RAM. We can't say for sure just yet if there will be multiple RAM options; also, its storage capacity. The 5G-enabled handset will be launched with the Android 10 OS layered with a custom One UI 2.0 skin.
Additionally, the listing also reveals the benchmark scores of the Galaxy Note 20+. The device has managed to log 985 points in the single-core and 3,220 points in the multi-core test.
While the Geekbench listing doesn't reveal the exact moniker, a tweet by Max Weinbach from XDA Developers confirms its existence. According to Weinbach, software development has begun on the Samsung SM-N986U which according to him could be the Galaxy Note 20+ 5G.
Also, the software is being developed for at least four builds of the Galaxy Note 20+, including the N986USQU0ATC5, N986USQU0ATC7, N986USQU0ATC9, and N986USQU0ATC.
Software development started on SM-N986U, which I can only assume is the Note20+ 5G. There have been 4 software builds so far. This is the C2 device I found in the S20 Ultra kernel sources a few weeks ago.— Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) April 1, 2020
N986USQU0ATC5
N986USQU0ATC7
N986USQU0ATC9
N986USQU0ATCC
The details on the upcoming Galaxy Note 20+ series are scarce. And Samsung is also yet to confirm the existence of the Galaxy Note 20 series. It remains to be seen if the current global epidemic situation will hamper the production. It would only be clear once the company makes some official announcement on the same.
