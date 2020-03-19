ENGLISH

    Apple iPhone 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max To Feature 3D ToF Sensor To Enhance AR Experience

    Apple iPhone 12 series is expected to launch this year in fall and various reports have begun gathering information about the features and specifications. Like the iPhone 11 series, the iPhone 12 is also expected to launch two Pro models -- the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. A report suggests that these devices will have 3D ToF sensors.

    Apple iPhone 12 Pro, Pro Max
     

    Apple iPhone 12 Pro, Pro Max

    Apple is betting big on its AR tech. A report by 9to5Mac suggests that the 3D time of flight (ToF) sensor will be the key sensor for augmented reality features. The report further suggests that it will be accompanied by infrared projectors, which can create a projected map of surroundings, enabling room scaling, augmented stickers, measurements, and more.

    iOS 14 source code

    Gathering details from the iOS 14 source code bearing the codename d5x, the report further analyzes the various aspects of the camera on the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. This falls in line with a similar codename d4X found during iPhone 11 series development. Here, only two models have the codename d4x listed on them, indicating that only the Pro series on the iPhone12 will feature the ToF sensors.

    ToF sensors

    The ToF sensors on the iPhone 12 Pro series further syncs with the report by Ming-Chi Kuo. Apple is also said to be making a dedicated AR app that can be used with the improved hardware and the depth sensors. The app is expected to be beyond the mere Measure app already present on the iPhone.

    Apple iPhone 12 Launch
     

    Apple iPhone 12 Launch

    Some of the other camera specifications for the iPhone 12 Pro lineup include a quad-camera setup with a wide-angle, ultra-wide-angle, a telephoto lens, and a depth sensor. The iPhone 12 base variant will likely feature a similar camera module like its predecessor with better imaging performance and enhanced photography algorithm.

    Coming to the iPhone 12 series launch, there's still no fixed date yet. With the coronavirus pandemic, Apple has decided to hold its annual WWDC event in a new online format. Apple has also just launched the new iPad Pro lineup and the MacBook Air via a press release. Could it also launch the iPhone12 series the same way? More likely, the company would have a close-door online event for the launch.

    Read More About: news apple smartphones iphone 12
    Story first published: Thursday, March 19, 2020, 12:04 [IST]
