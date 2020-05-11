Apple iPhone SE (2020) Cashback Offer: Available For As Low As Rs. 38,900 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The iPhone SE (2020) was launched recently in India after a long wait. Being the sequel to the iPhone SE launched back in 2016, this is an affordable offering from the company compared to the other iPhones. Now, the deal is even more appealing as the iPhone SE (2020) is available at a relatively lower price tag.

The Apple iPhone SE (2020) is now available for an attractive price starting from Rs. 38,900 in the country, thanks to the partnership between Apple and HDFC Bank. This information comes soon after the availability of the smartphone via Flipkart was revealed.

Apple iPhone SE (2020) Offers

The base model of the Apple iPhone SE (2020) was launched for Rs. 42,500 and it comes with 64GB storage space. Taking the cashback offer announced with HDFC Bank into consideration, the iPhone SE (2020) will be available for Rs. 38,900. Well, there will be a cashback offer of Rs. 3,600 for the debit and credit cardholders of HDFC Bank. Though the cashback offer has been announced, there is no word regarding the exact release date of the device in the country.

Apple iPhone SE (2020) Specs

Detailing on its specs, the iPhone SE (2020) flaunts a 4.7-inch Retina Display with Haptic Touch and True Tone support. There is support for HDR 10 and Dolby Vision as well. The smartphone is powered by the Apple A13 Bionic, the most powerful chipset from the company, a 12MP single camera sensor at the rear with OIS, 4K video recording, and other features. The smartphone features an aluminum and glass build, has an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5, and 2nd generation Touch ID instead of Face ID.

Should You Buy iPhone SE (2020)?

Well, the iPhone SE (2020) will be a direct rival to the other affordable flagship smartphones in the country including the newly launched OnePlus 8. Given that the Android counterparts feature more advanced specifications and features, an appealing design and much more, you can still stick on to the iPhone SE (2020) if you are an Apple fan and want a powerful offering from the brand without spending a lot of money on the same.

