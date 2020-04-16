Apple iPhone SE 2020 Vs Other Premium Mid-Range Smartphones Under 40,000

If you are planning to buy the iPhone SE 2020 in India, you might have to wait for a few more days. If you are impatient or want a new phone urgently, then here are some of the smartphones that you can consider over the Apple iPhone SE 2020.

OnePlus 7

The OnePlus 7 with a premium build and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC is a great phone to consider and is much affordable compared to the Apple iPhone SE 2020. It has a compact form factor and has one of the most optimized custom Android OS -- the OxygenOS.

Vivo iQOO 3 5G

The Vivo iQOO 3 5G with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and 5G networking capability is a future-ready smartphone. It offers great build quality and the phone also has a great screen with a punch-hole display, offering a higher screen-to-body ratio compared to the iPhone SE 2020.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite with the flagship Exynos chipset is also a great device to consider around Rs. 40,000. This device has an S-Pen, which will let users take notes and make some memos. It also has a great AMOLED display, which is great for watching videos and playing games.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

If you want a Samsung smartphone with a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, then the Galaxy S20 Lite is the device to consider. It has a great display and delivers good battery life along with fast charging support.

Realme X2 Pro Master Edition

The Realme X2 Pro Master Edition is a special version of the regular X2 Pro with unique design, more RAM and storage. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, making it a great device to game on.

LG G8s ThinQ

The LG G8s ThinQ is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC is one of the few flagship smartphones with a 3.5mm headphone jack. If you want a high-performance smartphone with a dedicated audio jack, the LG G8s ThinQ is the device to consider over the iPhone SE 2020.

OnePlus 7T

If you want a more camera-centric smartphone when compared to the iPhone SE 2020, the OnePlus 7T is the one to consider, as it comes with a triple camera setup with a dedicated telephoto and an ultra-wide angle lens.

OPPO Reno 2

The OPPO Reno 2 with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G is a great mid-range smartphone with good design and good camera setup. If you want a more modern looking smartphone, consider this over the OPPO Reno 2.

Samsung Galaxy A80

The Samsung Galaxy A80, just like the OPPO Reno is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC and it offers Android 10 OS with a custom One UI 2.0 skin on top with a lot of value-adding features, which might not be available on the iPhone SE 2020.

OPPO Reno 10x Zoom Edition

The OPPO Reno 10x Zoom Edition is the device you need to get if you want a phone with a superior telephoto lens. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with a unique selfie camera implementation. If you want a phone that stands out from the crowd, the OPPO Reno 10x Zoom Edition is the phone to get.

OnePlus 7 Pro

The OnePlus 7 Pro is also a great flagship smartphone with an all-screen display, offering QHD+ resolution with a 90Hz refresh rate. If you want a phone with a great screen when compared to the old-school screen on the iPhone SE 2020, then consider the OnePlus 7 Pro.