Apple iPhone SE 2020 Teased As Flipkart Unique Product, Sale Imminent News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple's latest iPhone SE is finally coming to India. Flipkart has teased the iPhone SE 2020 indicating imminent sale on the platform soon. When Apple launched the iPhone SE 2020 back in April, it said it would be available in India soon. Now, Flipkart's 'Notify Me' page has gone live and the first sale could begin shortly.

Apple iPhone SE 2020 Price, Sale

The iPhone SE 2020 is one of the most affordable smartphones from Apple. The design borrows heavily from the older iPhone 8 series and might look a bit outdated. However, the hardware is ramped up and packs the latest features, like the one found on the iPhone 11 series.

Apple priced the iPhone SE 2020 at Rs. 42,500 for the base model with 64GB onboard storage. The higher storage versions with 128GB and 256GB are available for Rs. 47,800 and Rs. 58,300, respectively. Comparing with other iPhone models, the new iPhone SE 2 is one of the cheapest ones right now.

From the looks of it, the iPhone SE 2020 might be a 'Flipkart Unique' product, indicating that it might be unavailable on other e-commerce sites like Amazon. As the official sale begins, the iPhone SE 2020 will also be available in offline stores at Apple Authorized retail outlets across India. However, these may be subject to external factors due to the COVID-19 pandemic and may face significant delays in opening the stores.

Should You Buy iPhone SE 2020?

As noted, the iPhone is one of the affordable smartphones from the brand. It packs a Touch ID and skips the latest Face ID on its 4.7-inch Retina HD display. It is powered by the in-house A13 Bionic chipset, the same found on the iPhone 11 series. There's a single 12MP camera at the rear with features like 4K video, time-lapse, and slow-mo video recording. There's a 7MP selfie camera in the front.

Apple has launched the iPhone SE 2020 to popularize its smartphones in markets like India, which is largely dominated by Chinese brands and where the price is an important factor. If you're looking for the iPhone tag without drilling a hole in your pocket, the iPhone SE 2020 might be the right choice for you.

Best Mobiles in India