    Google Pixel 4a To Compete With iPhone SE 2; Launch Date Confimred

    By
    |

    Google Pixel 4a has been doing rounds of the rumor mill for a while now, especially because this would be Google's affordable smartphone with a couple of premium features, as the successor to the Pixel 3a. The launch date of the Pixel 4a is expected in the second week of May, around the same time as the canceled Google I/O event.

    Google Pixel 4a Expected Price
     

    Various reports and rumors have already given us an insight of the smartphone and we have an idea of how the device will look like. Now, the price of the Google Pixel 4a has also been speculated. It's expected to start at $399, which is approximately Rs. 30,600 for the base model.

    Similarly, Apple launched the iPhone SE 2, with budget-friendly pricing. From the looks of it, the upcoming Google Pixel 4a will be a direct competitor to the second-generation iPhone SE.

    Google Pixel 4a Design, Specifications

    The specifications of the Google Pixel 4a were revealed recently, corroborating with previous speculations. It is said to pack a 5.81-inch Full HD+ and an OLED panel with a punch-hole display, housing the 8MP selfie camera. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor will be powering the upcoming smartphone.

    The Google Pixel 3a is expected to have two storage variants of 64GB and 128GB for the 6GB RAM. Other specifications include a 3,080mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The design aspect of the smartphone will ditch the notch and make way for the punch-hole camera, giving it more screen room.

    Just like the Google Pixel 4, the Pixel 4a is speculated to have a square camera module at the rear but will have a single 12.2MP rear camera. The smartphone will be packed in a plastic body, just like the Pixel 3a and will also have a rear fingerprint sensor.

    Google Pixel 4a To Have New Features
     

    As Google's latest smartphone, the Pixel 4a is set to include the ‘Now Playing' feature, which can help users identify a song/tune playing near them. The feature originally debuted with the Pixel 2. Of course, there will be Google Assistant support with a couple of enhancements, along with the Google Camera software.

    The Pixel 4a will be equipped with the Titan-M chip that is said to further uplift the smartphone's built-in security. More importantly, the Pixel 4a will have face unlock, and this time, users can unlock with their eyes open.

    Story first published: Monday, April 20, 2020, 13:04 [IST]
