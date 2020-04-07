Google Pixel 4 To Get Eyes Open Feature For Face Unlock With April 2020 Android Security Patch News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Google's hardware collection has been gradually expanding, including the Google Pixel smartphone portfolio. The latest Google Pixel 4 will be getting a new update, where the smartphone will need users are required to keep their "eyes open" to unlock it. The feature will be rolled out as part of the April 2020 Android security patch.

Google Pixel 4 Eyes Open Feature

The new eyes open feature is something that Google Pixel 4 users have been demanding for a while now. The feature is finally rolling out, nearly six months after Google first announced it would launch it. Earlier, users needed to keep their eyes closed to unlock their devices. The new update allows users to keep their eyes open to unlock the Pixel 4.

The new update will automatically enable the eyes open feature by default to provide additional security for Google Pixel 4 users. At the same time, Google is offering the option to disable this option.

Looking back, the lack of the eyes open feature was one of the primary defaults during the launch of the Google Pixel 4. It's quite surprising that Google skipped this feature for its latest smartphone as it puts the device at a higher risk factor. For instance, anyone could unlock the Pixel 4 smartphone when the user was sleeping.

Face Unlock For Additional Security

Apple brought in the face unlock feature with FaceID, first introduced in the iPhone X. It was one of the most successful features of the Apple iPhone X series. Google next decided to bring a similar feature by matching the biometric identification to unlock the Pixel 4 smartphone.

As a comparison, Apple's technology required the user to have their eyes open to unlock the iPhone or the iPad since the day it was launched. However, Google seemed to have missed on this crucial note, although it's believed that the Pixel 4 features the most advanced face unlock hardware among Android smartphones. With the latest software update, the feature is now sorted.

